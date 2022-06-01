ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Four Observations from Day Five of Panthers OTAs

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

A few thoughts I had after watching today's practice.

No Matt Corral

Rookie quarterback Matt Corral was not at practice today as he left Charlotte early this morning dealing with a tragedy within his family, per a team spokesperson. There is no timetable for his return.

Darnold was shaky

With Corral out, Darnold saw a heavy dose of the reps and didn't have his best day. He looked sharp last week and had shown some signs of improvement, but today he took a step back. He sailed a couple of throws on out patterns to the sideline and put one too low on DJ Moore in the front corner of the end zone leading to a drop.

Deonte Brown still has a ways to go

The coaching staff and offensive line coach, James Campen in particular, really want Brown to take that next step in his development. They see the talent is there as is the potential to be a starter in this league, but he still needs to clean up some things with his footwork and prove that he can stay in playing shape.

Derrick Brown moving around better than every

Derrick is down about five or so pounds, but he is much leaner and built than he was the past two seasons. You can tell he's put an emphasis on getting stronger and getting in the best playing shape possible heading into offseason workouts. Although it's only five pounds, you can see a major difference in the way he moves and run around. There's more twitch to him and even Brian Burns noticed it calling him "more nimble."

#American Football
Charlotte, NC
