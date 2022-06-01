ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburgh, IN

Edinburgh PD taking donations for new K-9 unit

Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreased drug activity is hitting small towns and making...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Indy firefighter injured in assault at near east side IFD station

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis firefighter was injured Saturday afternoon in an altercation at an IFD station on the city’s near east side that resulted in one man being taken into custody. The firefighter was returning shortly before 1 p.m. to Station 11, located at 1715 E. Washington St.,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Kokomo PD using new tool to get community to help with tips on violent crime

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department, concerned about a recent increase in shootings, is asking the public to join the fight to curb violent crime. "We are realistic enough to understand that no one wants to 'get involved,' but the only other option for a community is to sit back and allow violent crime to happen," said Police Chief Douglas Stout in a statement to 13News.
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

9-month-old boxer goes missing overnight from Muncie dog boarding facility

MUNCIE, Ind. – Melissa Davis and Patrick Carroll thought their trip to West Virginia was going to be a good one. That’s until they received a call from Lauren, owner of Wagglebottoms, animal boarding facility in Muncie, that their nine-month-old purebred boxer, Harley, was missing. The couple dropped Harley off at Wagglebottoms around 2:40 p.m. […]
MUNCIE, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Four Individuals on Various Charges

At approximately 3:34 PM, Officer Cameron Blankenship conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Amy Jo Logsdon 41, Madison, Indiana. Logsdon was operating the vehicle on a suspended drivers license, the follow-up investigation found Logsdon, and her passenger Venus L. Brown, 49, Madison, Indiana, to be in possession of methamphetamine. Both Logsdon and Brown face preliminary alleged charges of possession of methamphetamine, L-6 felony.
MADISON, IN
Fox 59

2 hurt after exchanging gunshots outside Epic Ultra Lounge in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS – Two men were injured after exchanging gunshots outside the Epic Ultra Lounge in Castleton early Saturday morning. Officers were in the area just before 2:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the location. Officers later located a man inside a silver pickup truck a block away from the nightclub on 86th Street with injuries from gunshots. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man accused of stealing money, medication from Columbus pharmacy

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man was arrested after police said he stole medication and currency from a local pharmacy. The Columbus Police Department investigated a burglary at the Centerstone Pharmacy on N. Marr Road on Tuesday, May 31. Both money and prescription medication were reported stolen from the business.
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

Dog missing from Muncie boarding facility found, reunited with owners

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 9-month-old boxer that went missing this week from a Muncie dog boarding facility has been found and reunited with her family. Harley, Melissa Davis and Patrick Carroll’s young puppy, was dropped off around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at Wagglebottoms in Muncie before leaving for a trip. The next morning, the business’ owner called Davis saying Harley was nowhere to be found.
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

2 Lawrence County Jail supervisors charged in separate incidents

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Two Lawrence County Jail supervisors are facing charges after separate investigations by Indiana State Police. Michael L. Haag, age 55, of Bedford, was charged with assisting a criminal, and 46-year-old Dustin Allen, of Mitchell, was charged with domestic battery. Their cases are not related. Haag’s charge stems from a March incident […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

State police investigating death of Fayette Co. inmate

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate who was being housed at the Fayette County Community Corrections in Connersville. ISP detectives were called early Saturday morning to the penitentiary to assist in a death investigation of a male inmate, later identified as 40-year-old Billy W. Burdge of Connersville. According to ISP, Burge was found unresponsive in his bunk that morning by Fayette County correction staff who notified medical personnel.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Kokomo PD seeing rising youth gun violence, starting new tip line

Since February, Kokomo Police have responded to four shootings in the city and two people have died. Kokomo PD seeing rising youth gun violence, starting …. Fatal shooting in Greenwood marks city’s first homicide …. Previous Gas Records in Indiana. Indiana Supreme Court sides with Holcomb in emergency …
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

Fatal shooting in Greenwood marks city’s first homicide of year

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Nicklaus Dr. on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult who was pronounced deceased at the scene from sustaining injuries of a gunshot wound(s). Police have not identified a suspect at this time.
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Walmart’s fulfillment center in McCordsville will employ 1,000 workers, open in spring 2023

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – Hancock County’s new Walmart fulfillment center will get a technological, next-generation boost when it opens next year. McCordsville is one of four locations chosen by the retail giant as a site for its next-generation fulfillment centers. The other locations include Joilet, Illinois; Greencastle, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Texas. According to a fact sheet […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

House fire on near north side in Indy

IFD responded Saturday morning to a fire on the near north side of Indianapolis. Celebrating National Cheese Day with Goose the Market. 2 hurt after exchanging gunshots outside Epic Ultra …. Deadly weekend violence in Indy: Friday night into …. Possible shootout leads to deadly crash in Lawrence. Gas reaches...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
sciotopost.com

1 Million Dollars of Cocaine Seized in Traffic Stop in Indiana

INDIANA – Troopers were able to take some serious drugs off the street after a traffic stop yielded a significant amount of drugs. According to Indiana State Troopers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer at the thirty-seven-mile marker eastbound on Interstate 70 for a routine compliance inspection. The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Leonardo Hernandez, age 38, of Miami, Florida, with one passenger in the vehicle. During the conversation with the driver and passenger, criminal indicators were observed, and a consent search revealed approximately forty-four pounds of suspected cocaine.
MIAMI, FL

