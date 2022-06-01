ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwnhB_0fxPyyY800

Johnny Depp has won his $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard .

The jury returned its verdict on Wednesday after three days of deliberation at the court in Fairfax, Virginia .

Over the six-week trial, jurors heard both Mr Depp and Ms Heard accuse each other of abuse and give vastly different accounts of particularly violent incidents during their relationship.

Much of their personal lives were thrown into the public eye during the case, with text messages and video recordings of the pair played to the court - and the watching world - throughout.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

They Object! Johnny Depp & His Legal Team Refuse To Hand Over $86K To ACLU For Amber Heard Subpoenas

Just when we thought his legal dramas were through! Johnny Depp's team of attorneys found themselves in court once again after the ACLU requested the actor pay $86,000 to cover their costs related to a subpoena he served the organization as part of his legal battle with Amber Heard. According to legal papers obtained by Radar, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's lawyers objected to the request in New York on Wednesday, June 1 — the same day Depp was awarded $15 million by the court. AMBER HEARD FACES FINANCIAL RUIN AS IT'S REVEALED FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY WILL NOT EXEMPT...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lawyer says Johnny Depp hired her as consultant for defamation trial after seeing her in Making a Murderer

An attorney says Johnny Depp hired her as a legal consultant for his defamation trial against Amber Heard after seeing her in the series Making a Murderer.Kathleen Zellner, an American lawyer who was featured in the Netflix show, spoke to Law & Crime after a verdict was announced in the case on Wednesday (1 June).Ms Zellner said Mr Depp called her and left a voicemail at her office at the end of December. She said Mr Depp told her he had seen her in Making a Murderer say that she “would be the last person someone would hire if...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Fairfax, VA
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse says Johnny Depp win over Amber Heard is ‘fueling’ his plan to sue media for defamation

Kyle Rittenhouse says Johnny Depp’s victory over Amber Heard in court is “fueling” his own plans to file defamation suits.In August 2020, Mr Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and injured a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.He was acquitted in November 2021 of five charges, including first-degree homicide.Mr Rittenhouse and his mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, have accused a number of individuals and media outlets of “defaming” him.Following the verdict in the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard case on Wednesday, Mr Rittenhouse quoted Mr Depp’s statement, tweeting: “The jury gave me my life...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

681K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy