U.S. Politics

White House: cyber activity not against Russia policy

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that any offensive cyber activity against Russia would not be a violation of U.S. policy of avoiding direct military conflict with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre commented on statements from U.S. cyber command chief General Paul Nakasone, who told Sky News on Wednesday the United States has conducted a series of digital operations in support of Ukraine.

Reuters

Reuters

