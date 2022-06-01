ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Births in Arizona increase for the first time in seven years

By Neetish Basnet
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns3Y2_0fxPye8q00

The number of children born in Arizona last year rose for the first time in seven years, stumping experts who had expected a baby bust to worsen through the pandemic.

But Arizona Department of Health Services data shows that 77,735 children were born in the state last year, a 1.2% increase from the 76,781 born a year earlier, reversing six years of steady declines.

Experts are not sure what’s behind the increase in “pandemic babies” but said there could be several reasons, including overall population increases, changes in people’s attitudes toward having children and, perhaps, the pandemic itself.

“Just pure boredom. To be honest, that could be a part of it,” said Juan Vega, CEO of Women’s Health Arizona, the state’s largest OB-GYN practice. “Obviously when you’re stuck at home, you know, you’re not able to do much. There’s just not a lot of things to do.”

Arizona’s increase mirrors the nation’s. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics reported last week that more than 3.6 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2021, according to preliminary data. That was a 1.3% increase from 2020 and the first increase since 2014.

The CDC report also said that the country’s fertility rate rose from 56 births per 1,000 women between ages 15 and 44 in 2020 to 56.6 per 1,000 last year. The report did not give fertility rates by state for 2021, but the CDC said that Arizona’s rate of 54 births per 1,000 women in 2020 was 12th-lowest in the country for that year.

The numbers, while small, are still “significant” and may have bigger social consequences, said James Shockey, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Arizona.

“We would look at a stable population as a sort of consistent, persistent level of growth,” Shockey said. “And if we’re continuing to decrease the number of births – we have a declining population – it is not really a stable one from a demographic standpoint.”

In Arizona, child births have been on a general downward trajectory since peaking at more than 102,000 babies born annually in 2006, according to ADHS data, which said the fertility rate topped 80 births per 1,000 women of childbearing age at that time.

The declines continued through the start of the pandemic in 2020, when Dr. Monte Swarup of New Horizons Women’s Care said the state faced “some of the years where we had some of the lowest per capita birth rates.”

“So then we started to get certain concerns that young people just don’t want to have babies,” Swarup said. “You know, what can you do about that?”

That makes last year’s incremental increase a welcome change for Swarup and others in the field.

“This is exciting for us,” Vega said. “In our industry, in healthcare, we take care of women with their pregnancy. This is a good trend for our industry, and we’re happy it’s happening. We’re hoping that it continues.”

It does appear to have continued through the first quarter of 2022, with ADHS reporting 24,828 births in the first four months of 2022, an increase of 1,043 over the first quarter of 2021.

Vega believes the biggest reason for the increase – more likely than pandemic boredom factor – may be a simple demographic shift.

“The millennial generation, in my opinion, want to start having children, on average, in their early- to mid-30s,” Vega said. “Now you’re starting to see the millennial generation start to near the midpoint, getting pretty close to that mid-30 age range. They’re finally starting to have children.”

Shockey held similar views, saying would-be millennial parents got concerned about their financial stability early in the pandemic and decided to delay having kids.

“All of a sudden people realized everything’s OK,” Shockey said. “You now combine the people who were planning to have children in 2021 anyways with the people who delayed from 2020 and late 2019. And (they) gave birth.”

Total births have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels. And while Vega looked forward to a likely economic boom triggered by Arizona’s pandemic babies, Shockey pondered the societal changes it might bring.

“The question becomes for the future: Has the pandemic changed or hasn’t changed the way couples, or women in particular, think about the financial cost of children, the social cost of having children, the opportunity cost of having children and giving up the short-term advantages of a career,” he said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 2

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19 Right Now

COVID-19 cases across the United States have been on the rise since the beginning of April, though deaths have been declining since February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases increased in 45 states from two weeks ago, and based on cases per capita, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 is Rhode […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

These States Are in For an Alarmingly Hot Summer

It’s getting hot out there, and it’s still spring. And according to a new government report, the heat is going to be brutal in several states over the next few months. In a just-released report (“Climate and Health Outlook”) from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE), the government agencies projected which states and counties were expected to experience “extremely hot days,” which is when the daily maximum temperature is above the 95th percentile value of the historical temperature distribution in that area.
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State That Will Grow the Most In The Next 20 Years

The U.S population barely grew from 2010 to 2020, based on historic standards. According to the Census Bureau, the total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million from 2010. That was the slowest growth rate in decades. Some states actually lost population. Since the census […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Daily Mail

Schools in Oregon install menstrual product dispensing machines in BOYS' restrooms after Governor signed law forcing them to provide free period products

Video of vending machines dispensing menstrual products in boys bathrooms at Oregon school have begun to surface after Governor Kate Brown signed the controversial Menstrual Dignity Act into law. The new law will require elementary, middle and high schools to put menstrual products and instructions into all bathrooms on campus,...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Sociology#Mobile Device#Women S Health
FingerLakes1.com

You can use food stamps in restaurants in these 8 states

Food stamps are now known as SNAP benefits. In 8 states, you can now use these benefits in restaurants. How is SSI different than Social Security disability?. The Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) is eligible to low-income families and individuals. The benefits are paid out monthly and vary by state. Read more about it here.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis moves to ban transgender youth and Medicaid recipients from all transition care

The administration of Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has asked a state medical board to effectively ban all transition-related healthcare for transgender young people, while another state agency issued a report to justify banning transgender people on Medicaid – the federal health programme for lower-income Americans – from accessing gender-affirming care.The administration’s moves follows an advisory from Florida’s Department of Health to ignore federal health guidance and advise against all gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including social transioning measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.Florida’s measures against transgender people in the state are among an...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
deseret.com

New report reveals the best place to live in the U.S.

U.S. News released its list of the best places to live and retire in the United States for 2022-2023. The report compiles data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Department of Labor, the FBI and other sources. The 150 biggest metropolitan areas in the country are ranked based on the job market index, value index, quality of life, desirability and migration statistics.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Many People Are Quitting Their Jobs in West Virginia

In what has been dubbed the Great Resignation, Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows no signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 4.5 million Americans quit their job in March 2022, the most ever recorded in a single month, and […]
ECONOMY
Psych Centra

Methamphetamine Psychosis vs. Schizophrenia

While meth psychosis and schizophrenia can cause delusions and hallucinations, the two separate conditions have distinct differences. Psychosis is a state in which you lose touch with reality. When you’re experiencing psychosis, it can be challenging to know what’s real and what isn’t. Certain substances, such as...
MENTAL HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How North Carolina Stacks Up

An estimated 221,292,360 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.6% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In North Carolina, 62.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average. Lower than average vaccination rates in North Carolina appear to be […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy