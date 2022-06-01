Tom Wolf pushes for ARPA funds to be used to provide $2000 checks to Pennsylvania residents

Pittsburgh, Pa.—Governor Tom Wolf called on Pennsylvania's General Assembly to act by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians.

"The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean painful decisions like paying for food or rent," said Wolf, "I see that pain in communities across Pennsylvania and I want to talk about solutions. I want to put $2,000 checks into the hands of Pennsylvanians and families that need it."

In Wolf's proposed PA Opportunity Program, $500 million in ARPA dollars would provide direct payments of up to $2,000 for Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less. The program aims to help families still recovering economically from the COVID-19 pandemic or support them with covering pandemic-related costs and managing the current, every day increasing cost of living.

“Now is the time to act, and the bill has already been introduced in the General Assembly,” said Gov. Wolf. “To the Republican leaders in the General Assembly, I say let’s pass this bill now.”

Wolf introduced a $1.7 billion plan for ARPA funds back in February, while Pennsylvania currently has $2 billion in total funds.

Wolf made the statements during talk at West View HUB in Pittsburgh along with Pennsylvania State Rep. Emily Kinkead.

Kinkead, said, “our state residents are experiencing historic price increases because of massive inflation and unchecked corporate greed. A $2,000 check has the power to transform the lives of so many Pennsylvanians and we need to spend the American Rescue Plan dollars soon or return it to the federal government.”

ARPA funds would have to be returned to the federal government by Dec. 31, 2024.