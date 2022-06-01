ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Ukraine beats Scotland 3-1 in World Cup qualifying playoff

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209PEI_0fxPybUf00

Ukraine’s emotion-filled quest to qualify for the World Cup amid an ongoing war moved a step closer with a 3-1 win over Scotland in a pulsating playoff semifinal on Wednesday.

Veteran captain Andriy Yarmolenko lifted his nation by scoring a deft lobbed goal in the 33rd minute and then helped set up Roman Yaremchuk’s header in the 49th.

Ukraine dominated for much of a deserved win though had to resist a Scotland revival as risk-filled attacks brought a goal in the 79th by Callum McGregor, before Ukraine substitute Artem Dovbyk broke clear to score with the last kick of the game.

Dovbyk led teammates toward the corner of the stadium to share the celebration with 3,000 Ukraine fans in the 51,000 crowd, applauding each other with hands raised high above their heads.

Now Ukraine moves on to face Wales on Sunday with a place at the World Cup at stake.

The winner in Cardiff will go to Qatar in November to play in a group against England, the United States and Iran.

Ukraine put in a slick display despite using six starters who had not played a competitive game of any kind since December.

Most of Ukraine’s squad play for home-based clubs whose league was shut down after Russia's invasion, and the playoff in Glasgow was postponed in March. FIFA and Scotland agreed to give the Ukrainian team a fair chance to prepare for games that have become a focus of national identity and pride.

Scotland lacked the class needed and its wait for World Cup soccer now extends beyond the 24 years since it went to the 1998 tournament.

Ukraine's win could have been sealed earlier but for saves early and often by 39-year-old Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon. When the Scots chased a way back into the game, John McGinn placed a 67th-minute header inexplicably wide from close range.

Ukraine is riding a wave of global goodwill as the victim of Russian aggression and its players’ intense motivation to reward the nation with a place on soccer’s biggest stage was clear.

The Ukrainian players all walked onto the field with a blue and yellow national flag draped on their shoulders.

The warm welcome saw Ukraine’s national anthem “Shche ne vmerla Ukrainas” applauded loudly by Scotland fans. Many of those same fans stayed after the game to salute their victorious opponents off the field.

Some of the Ukrainian fans had traveled far and had made plans to stay in Britain for the decisive playoff Sunday.

George Butromeyev told The Associated Press before the game he came from Toronto with friends to support the players who “need to show the people of Ukraine that we are warriors.”

“It’s not only about football,” said Yaroslav Grygorenko, who traveled from Amsterdam. “It’s important to be on the top of the discussions here in Europe, to not let (people) forget what is happening in Ukraine.”

Scotland-born Alex Demianczuk wore a kilt in Ukrainian yellow and blue colors and wanted his parents’ nation to advance. Ukraine playing at the World Cup, he said, would be “something that’s really going to get on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s nerves.”

In Kyiv, fans determined to get together to see the match had the war-time night-time curfew to contend with, which kicked in at 11 p.m. local time, before the start of the second half.

The Beer & Meet bar in downtown Kyiv got around the restriction on movement by offering fans the possibility to stay there until 5 a.m., when the curfew ends.

Police swung by the bar in a patrol car a few minutes before kickoff, asking fans who had gathered outside to go down into the drinking hole’s basement rooms, because of an air-raid warning.

Oleksii Safin, 40, who works as a voice actor, stood with his right hand over his heart as he belted out the national anthem. He and other supporters erupted in celebration when Ukraine scored first. But the war raging in the east of the country wasn’t forgotten.

“It looks like we are having lots of fun but, actually, we are not,” Safin said. “We are trying to look normal, as far as we can, but we still remember what is going on out in the east.

“It’s a good fight, just like the fight that we have right now with the Russians,” Safin said. “We can show that we can do it.”

——— Associated Press writer John Leicester in Kyiv contributed to this report

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Callum Mcgregor
Person
Roman Yaremchuk
Person
Artem Dovbyk
Person
John Mcginn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#World Cup Soccer#Ukrainian
Reuters

EU industry chief Breton in push to help Ukraine stay connected

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukraine’s national regulatory authority NCEC is set to sign up to the European body of telecoms regulators this month following a push by EU industry chief Thierry Breton, a move that could help millions of Ukrainian refugees to stay connected with low roaming tariffs. In April,...
BUSINESS
BBC

Sturgeon: Lessons will be learned from census row

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that Scotland's census will produce credible data despite a lower number of people filling it out than had been targeted. The survey was extended by a month to attract extra submissions, but as of Wednesday the response rate was 86.9% - far below the original goal of 94%.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Scotland: Nations League & Euro 2024 qualifying highlights on BBC

Highlights of all Scotland men's matches in the upcoming Nations League and Euro 2024 qualifying campaign will be shown by the BBC. Any potential play-offs and friendlies are also part of the highlights package that features up to 20 games. Scotland begin the Nations League against Armenia (8 and 14...
WORLD
CNN

Carnage predicted for travel this summer

Flight cancelations, delays, and airport lines so long you miss your flight. That's the reality of travel this summer -- and that's before you add in sky high car rental prices and sold-out hotels.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Free courts at stake as EU mulls Poland funding

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister recently asserted that the vast majority of Polish judges under scrutiny by a controversial judicial chamber were drunk drivers, rapists or thieves. That claim was quickly rejected by nearly 60 judges being investigated by the so-called Disciplinary Chamber at the Supreme...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nations League provides crucial test for England with Qatar World Cup on horizon

England on Saturday start a mammoth international break, with a seemingly interminable four games, and yet the most important match will still be one they are not involved in. Gareth Southgate’s squad will gather to watch Sunday’s play-off between Wales and Ukraine that decides the last place in their World Cup group. It will be welcome given the amount of downtime the players have over these two weeks, which is why it could also offer the opportunity to provide some education on the more problematic side of Qatar 2022.It is fair to say that more than a few of them...
WORLD
theScore

Messi stars as Argentina thrashes Italy in Finalissima at Wembley

London, June 1, 2022 (AFP) - Lionel Messi stole the show as Copa America holders Argentina powered to a 3-0 win against European champions Italy in the Finalissima at Wembley on Wednesday. Inspired by the peerless Messi, Argentina raced into a two-goal lead in the first half of the prestigious...
SOCCER
BBC

Ben Davies: World Cup qualification 'a dream for our team'

Men's World Cup qualifier play-off final: Wales v Ukraine. Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Sunday, 5 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Highlights on BBC One Wales from 22:30 BST and later on demand.
SOCCER
ABC News

ABC News

677K+
Followers
157K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy