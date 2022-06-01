ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

We need to talk about Depp v Heard

By Clémence Michallon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmCcq_0fxPyW1u00

Since 11 April, my professional life (and, to a degree, my personal one) has been dominated by the Depp v Heard trial. I dived straight in on day one, travelling to Fairfax, Virginia to witness the beginning of the proceedings in person. I rubbed elbows with Johnny Depp fans and the occasional Amber Heard supporter. I listened to prospective jurors. I ate mac and cheese at the cafeteria. I flashed the neon wristband that gave me access to the courtroom so that police officers would wave me through.

I returned to New York City not realising that I had left my brain in Fairfax. Over the following weeks, the trial lived rent-free inside my head. There were hours of harrowing testimony. Online, Depp’s fans were seemingly everywhere, sharing theories along with information they viewed as proof of Depp’s innocence.

Several people reported being bombarded with content about the trial despite never having looked up anything to do with it. Outside of work hours, if I went for dinner or drinks, the trial inevitably came up in conversation. I wanted to talk about it, and I never wanted to talk about it again. I wanted to answer people’s questions, and I was so tired of doing that work in my free time in addition to during work hours. It felt strange, overwhelming, and never-ending.

There were times when I wondered whether it was a good idea to cover the trial at all. It was all so sordid. Much of the evidence and testimony had already been uncovered during Depp’s 2020 trial against The Sun .

And yet, not talking about it didn’t seem like an option – and not just because of the trial’s ubiquity. As journalist Michael Hobbes pointed out on Twitter , a lack of counternarrative on the part of “legitimate” media outlets meant the public was left to get information “almost exclusively from right-wing media and social media memes”.

Hobbes linked to an article by journalist Rebecca Davis for the South African online newspaper Daily Maverick , in which she wrote: “It’s not just social media which is delivering a thoroughly warped interpretation of the Depp-Heard trial. Tabloids are having a field day with the lawsuit, which is airing the dirty laundry of its celebrity participants in irresistibly sordid detail. The coverage given to the trial by more ‘serious’ publications has been far more muted.”

Meanwhile, Vice ’s Anna Merlan reported that YouTubers whose content had never touched on anything to do with the trial were hopping on the Depp v Heard bandwagon in a “queasy, inevitable Johnny Depp gold rush”.

So, yes, if everyone else was going talk about it, then it seemed crucial to contribute to the conversation: to report from the courtroom , explain technicalities , and reflect on the treatment of the trial online .

Celebrity stories can often elicit disdain. More than one person has asked me, over the past seven weeks, why people care at all. This particular celebrity story is about two famous people, sure, but it’s about so much more. The story we have been told is one of violence and suffering, and raises questions about who we, as a society, believe when someone makes an allegation. Experts have already expressed concern about how this case could affect survivors of domestic abuse, and whether it might keep them from coming forward.

And so, as much as I have wished for the trial to end – as much as I wish it hadn’t turned into such a spectacle in the first place – we need to talk about Depp v Heard. The verdict is making headlines today, of course, but the effects of the whole charade will linger long after.

Yours,

Clémence Michallon

Senior people writer

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Fairfax, VA
Indy100

Amber Heard witness manages to accidentally spoil 'Aquaman 2' during Depp trial

An expert witness for Amber Heard appeared to accidentally let slip some spoilers from Aquaman 2 during the defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.On Monday, Kathyrn Arnold, an entertainment industry consultant, highlighted the damage that Heard's team claimed Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, caused to Heard's career when he accused her of creating an "abuse hoax" against the actor.These "defamatory statements," as stated by Arnold, made film studios and brands apprehensive about working with Heard – especially as the "negative social media campaign" against her increased.Describing Aquaman as Heard's "A Star is Born moment," Arnold said: "It was that moment...
GOBankingRates

How Much is Johnny Depp Worth?

Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician who is one of the biggest stars in the world. Despite all of his professional triumphs, his personal life is currently what's making the biggest...
OK! Magazine

They Object! Johnny Depp & His Legal Team Refuse To Hand Over $86K To ACLU For Amber Heard Subpoenas

Just when we thought his legal dramas were through! Johnny Depp's team of attorneys found themselves in court once again after the ACLU requested the actor pay $86,000 to cover their costs related to a subpoena he served the organization as part of his legal battle with Amber Heard. According to legal papers obtained by Radar, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's lawyers objected to the request in New York on Wednesday, June 1 — the same day Depp was awarded $15 million by the court. AMBER HEARD FACES FINANCIAL RUIN AS IT'S REVEALED FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY WILL NOT EXEMPT...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Speaks out on Amber Heard Verdict

Johnny Depp's star lawyer Camille Vasquez has spoken out after a Virginia jury ruled in the Pirates of the Caribbean star's favor in Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against Amber Heard. Following a six-week-long trial, the jury on Wednesday awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, agreeing with his claims that he was defamed by her claims in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she was the victim of domestic violence. Heard, meanwhile, was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Sends Message to Johnny Depp About Beating ‘Cancel Culture’ in Amber Heard Defamation Trial

On Friday, musician Kid Rock added his two cents like many others on social media who reacted to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial verdict. In recent weeks, the famous couple’s years-long defamation case continued in the American court system. As it played out in the public eye, the court proceedings turned into a media frenzy as their tumultuous relationship was put on display for all to see.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Prince Harry helps Meghan Markle straighten her dress collar at platinum jubilee celebration

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked hand in hand to the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration on Friday, the Duke of Sussex took a moment to help his wife with her dress collar.The couple arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral, along with other members of the royal family, for the Service of Thanksgiving, as part of the four day holiday celebrations in honour of the Queen’s 70 year-reign.In footage obtained by ABC News, Prince Harry could be seen straightening his tie, while his wife exited their car, outside of the church.After she got out of the vehicle, her husband briefly...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Celebrity#Charade#Unc
Deadline

Kate Moss Watches Johnny Depp & Jeff Beck Play Third Show Together Just Days After She Testified On His Behalf – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Just days after testifying on his behalf in Johnny Depp’s acrimonious $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard, Kate Moss joined her ex-boyfriend as he jammed with Jeff Beck for a third night in a row on the guitar legend’s European tour. According to multiple reports, Moss attended Tuesday’s show to see her ex and Beck perform at Royal Albert Hall in London. Six days before, she gave very brief testimony via video, refuting a rumored allegation that the actor pushed her down a flight of stairs when they dated in the 1990s. “He...
NFL
NBC News

How the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard jury got it wrong — twice

The jury got it wrong. It found that actor Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in three separate statements, delivering a $15 million verdict Wednesday on a lawsuit he filed against her. But similarly, the $2 million award against Depp in Heard’s countersuit of defamation was wrong too, in my opinion.
People

Johnny Depp Was in 'Great Mood' and 'Seemed Very Happy' Shortly Before Amber Heard Verdict Was Read

Johnny Depp was in good spirits shortly before the verdict was read in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, pub patrons tell PEOPLE. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, was spotted hanging out with musicians Sam Fender – who posted a picture with Depp on social media – and Jeff Beck at the Bridge Tavern in Newcastle, England on Wednesday, where an onlooker tells PEOPLE, "He was in a great mood."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC News

Ellen Barkin on 'controlling' relationship with Johnny Depp

Actor Ellen Barkin testified in Johnny Depp’s defamation suit agains ex-wife Amber Heard. Barkin described her past relationship with Depp, which she characterized as “jealous” and “controlling” and described an instance when Depp allegedly threw a wine bottle across a hotel room.May 19, 2022.
The Independent

Lawyer says Johnny Depp hired her as consultant for defamation trial after seeing her in Making a Murderer

An attorney says Johnny Depp hired her as a legal consultant for his defamation trial against Amber Heard after seeing her in the series Making a Murderer.Kathleen Zellner, an American lawyer who was featured in the Netflix show, spoke to Law & Crime after a verdict was announced in the case on Wednesday (1 June).Ms Zellner said Mr Depp called her and left a voicemail at her office at the end of December. She said Mr Depp told her he had seen her in Making a Murderer say that she “would be the last person someone would hire if...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

681K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy