ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Julian Strawther coming back to Gonzaga for junior season

By Asher Ali
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugfc2_0fxPyRcH00

Strawther initially declared for the draft as an early entry candidate in mid-April, but announced he'd be returning to GU on Twitter Wednesday.

Two out of three is more than just not bad for Gonzaga men’s basketball fans, it’s probably music to their ears. With Julian Strawther now returning for his junior season at GU as he announced on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday, the Zags have two of their three starting guards from last season back in Spokane.

Strawther, a guard/forward from Las Vegas, was the second of five GU players to announce that he entered his name into the 200 NBA Draft pool back on April 18. He was coming off his second season at GU where his minutes burgeoned in a starting role and he averaged 11.8 points per game and 5.3 rebounds on 49.6% field goal shooting.

The former ESPN top-100 recruit was one of four Zags to receive an invite to the 2022 NBA Draft Combine where he was listed as a small forward. There in Brooklyn, Strawther measured 6-foot-7 in shoes with a 6-foot-9.5 wingspan, and came in first in the lane agility drill. Strawther didn’t participate in the scrimmages at the combine.

Strawther joins Rasir Bolton as the second GU player to announce their return to Spokane next season after initially weighing the draft process. Both guards made their decisions within 48 hours of the Wednesday night deadline for all 2022 NBA early draft candidates to decide whether to keep or remove their name from the draft pool.

The third GU guard from last season to announce that he was entering the draft was Andrew Nembhard, who after declaring for the third time in his collegiate career, has become ineligible to return to college, meaning that at least one of the starting guard roles will be up for grabs.

Drew Timme is the last Zag with their name in the draft pool to officially declare whether they’re staying or going, with the deadline being 8:59 p.m. PST Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 1 Player In Transfer Portal Announces His Commitment

On Thursday afternoon, the top player in the transfer portal announced where he'll continue his college basketball career. Malachi Smith, who starred for Chattanooga, is now headed to Gonzaga. After averaging over 20 points per game last season, Smith opened up on his decision to transfer. "I wanted to have...
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

5-Star Recruit Matas Buzelis Is Down To 5 Schools

Five-star recruit Matas Buzelis is getting closer to making a decision. On Thursday, the highly-touted prospect narrowed his list down to five finalists. Buzelis, a 6-foot-10 small forward out of Brewster Academy, has told On3 he's narrowed his list to North Carolina, Wake Forest, Florida State, Kentucky and the NBA's G-League Ignite.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Drew Timme's Decision

After testing the NBA Draft waters, Gonzaga basketball star Drew Timme has decided to return for his senior season with the Bulldogs. He withdrew his name from the draft on the night of the deadline for early-entree players on Wednesday. "I'm back," he wrote with a simple message on Twitter.
SPOKANE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Gonzaga lands top college basketball transfer

Less than one day after Drew Timme announced his decision to return to Gonzaga, the Bulldogs landed a top transfer. Former Chattanooga guard Malachi Smith announced his commitment to Gonzaga on Thursday in an Instagram post. “I first want to thank GOD for always ordering my steps,” Smith wrote. “I...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington College Basketball
Spokane, WA
College Basketball
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Spokane, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
Spokane, WA
College Sports
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

Knicks Are Reportedly Hiring Father Of NBA Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly adding a coach to Tom Thibodeau's staff. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to be an assistant coach. This isn't the first time that Brunson will have coached with Thibodeau. He's coached under him when he was in Chicago and Minnesota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Nembhard
Person
Drew Timme
GonzagaNation.net

Drew Timme Back To Gonzaga

Last night as the NBA draft deadline to withdraw approached Drew Timme made the decision to withdraw and come back to Gonzaga for another season.  Timme was the last remaining Gonzaga player with their name in the draft that had questions surrounding their return to Spokane next season.  ...
SPOKANE, WA
GonzagaNation.net

Gonzaga snags guard Malachi Smith

Gonzaga’s backcourt received a major boost on Thursday after Malachi Smith announced he will be joining the Zags next fall. The former Chattanooga Moc withdrew his name from the NBA draft pool on Wednesday to remain in the transfer portal. The reigning SoCon player of the year, averaged 19.9 ...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Combine#Brooklyn#Gu#Instagram#Zags#Espn
The Spun

Trail Blazers Turn Down Phil Knight's Offer: Fans React

Despite reports that Nike founder Phil Knight wanted to buy the Portland Trail Blazers, it appears the billionaire former CEO won't be getting his own NBA team. On Thursday, the Blazers released a statement announcing that Knight did, in fact, make an offer for the team. But they stated that the team is not for sale - rejecting the offer.
PORTLAND, OR
On3.com

Tommy White, four others choose to enter the transfer portal

After one of the most decorated freshman seasons in college baseball history, NC State slugger Tommy White appears headed elsewhere. White entered the transfer portal Thursday morning, ending over 24 hours of speculation about his future amidst rumors of a potential move to Florida State. White, who earned the nickname...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Yardbarker

Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic Is Tearing Up Triple-A Again, But Does It Matter?

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has routinely used the analogy of extending a "life raft" to some of the organization's floundering youngsters. Essentially, Seattle refuses to be in the business of forcing players like Kelenic to sink or swim—mostly sink—at the major league level, which isn't as common as it probably should be in MLB. Pressing the issue only risks further damage to the player and, by extension, the franchise as well.
SEATTLE, WA
deseret.com

Lee Cummard named BYU women’s basketball associate head coach

When Jeff Judkins retired after more than two decades as BYU women’s head basketball coach earlier this year, many thought that assistant coach Lee Cummard — who played on the men’s team from 2005-2009 and has been an assistant for both the men’s and women’s squads since — could be in the driver’s seat to replace him.
PROVO, UT
GonzagaNation.net

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
167
Followers
154
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news on Gonzaga athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/gonzaga

Comments / 0

Community Policy