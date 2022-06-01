ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Brittney Griner Rescue: A Baylor Legend Prisoner Swap with Russia for 'Merchant of Death'?

By Mike Fisher
 3 days ago

Should the United States government play politics in return with a “prisoner” exchange involving the release of the so-called “Merchant of Death”?

Brittney Griner, the Baylor legend and WNBA superstar, is being used as a political pawn by Russia, which has imprisoned her for allegedly being caught carrying vape cartridges with marijuana oil.

Should the United States government play politics in return with a “prisoner” exchange involving the release of the so-called “Merchant of Death”?

It’s was on Feb. 17 when Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport after local police allegedly found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. The timing was horrid, as since that time Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. has labeled Griner as “wrongfully detained,” her  detention has been officially extended, and …

Russian state media has reported that the asking price for Griner’s return be Viktor Bout.

The “Merchant of Death.”

Griner and Bout

Cherelle and Brittney Griner

Baylor's Griner

Bout is an arms trafficker, referred to ominously as the “Merchant of Death, so infamous that he is the subject of the Nicolas Cage film "Lord of War."

Writes Yahoo: “When the Soviet Union teetered and collapsed in 1991, Bout, then in his mid-20s, astutely saw opportunity amidst the chaos. Piles of weapons and ammunition lay discarded in dusty warehouses. Military planes sat abandoned on Soviet runways because there was no money for maintenance or fuel, and no one was flying them.

"Relying on his military connections, Bout acquired several massive cargo planes and began transporting various goods, from fresh-cut flowers to frozen foods. But he made his real money, according to authorities, delivering stockpiles of Soviet arms and ammunition to bad actors around the world. This included the Taliban, as well as various fights in Africa.''

In November 2007, Bout was arrested and sentenced to 25 years in a U.S. prison, where he remains today. Yahoo reports that “Bout has been at the top of the Kremlin’s prisoner exchange wish list. Russia has repeatedly signaled its willingness to do a potential swap for jailed Americans, but so far the U.S. has been unwilling to part with Bout.”

‌A U.S. State Department spokesperson tells Fox News Digital that President Biden has been clear about the importance of bringing U.S. nationals who are detained overseas home. Cherelle Griner, Brittney's spouse, expressed impatience in that regard.

"There is one person that can go get her, and that's our president," Griner told ESPN . "He has that power. You know, I'm just like, 'Why are we not using it? Like, urgently, use it.' We're expecting him to use his power to get it done."

Others argue that the issue is more complex than that.

"Biden administration’s potential decision to exchange this heinous Russian criminal, who is serving jail time in the U.S. for being involved in killing Americans, is a huge mistake," former U.S. intel officer Rebekah Koffler told Fox News Digital . "This move will only encourage the Russian intelligence services to grab Americans on Russian soil, so they can be exchanged for much more valuable assets for Putin."

Michelle Horn
2d ago

Let's see Arms Dealer vs Basketball Player swap. How about Arms Dealer stays in jail in America. Basketball player stays in Russia. Still believe Brittney needs to stay do the time. Our country needs not help someone out of Russia prison who DOES NOT RESPECT THE AMERICAN FLAG AND COUNTRY..

SUNNY WRIGHT
2d ago

It has always been US policy to not give in to prisoner exchanges and this should be no exception. He does his time here and she does her time there.

Mr do right
2d ago

A arms dealer for a basketball player that say she hates the United States the math not right leave her and him!!!!...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

'The Air Force is looking for somebody of white complexion': US military officials investigate racist text message overlooking a black senior airman for a promotion

U.S. military officials have opened an investigation into an alleged text message exchange in which a black senior airman was told he was not being considered for a promotion because 'the Air Force is looking for somebody of white complexion'. The texts, posted on a U.S. Air Force news page...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

Brittney Griner To Stay In Russian Jail For At Least Another Month

Brittney Griner's case has been a very scary one for Americans who are currently in Russia. Just three months ago, prior to the invasion of Ukraine, Griner was trying to come home in time for the WNBA season when she was arrested and detained at the airport. According to the Russian authorities, Griner had vape cartridges on her that had cannabis oil in them. These are illegal in Russia, which ultimately led to the arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's right-hand man has threatened to attack this European country

Will the war in Ukraine, which Russia started four months ago, take a new turn? Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been decimated by the Russian army since the beginning of the year. Now, Vladimir Putin's right-hand man says he is 'interested' in a new target in Europe, as reported by the media outletLa Dépeche.fr.
POLITICS
Waco, TX
