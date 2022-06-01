ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sad' Amber Heard says court ruling undermines 'rights as an American' and is a 'setback' for women

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMWoh_0fxPyJnh00

Amber Heard issued a statement shortly after it emerged that she had lost the defamation trial brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” Ms Heard said on Wednesday following the announcement of the verdict.

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” she added.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated,” she said. “It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.

“I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of freedom of speech, and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK,” Ms Heard added. “I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly.”

Mr Depp said in a statement that “six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye”.

He went on: “False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already travelled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.

“And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled,” Mr Depp said. “My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.

“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.

“I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media,” Mr Depp added.

“I wish to acknowledge the noble work of the judge, the jurors, the court staff and the sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point, and to my diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth,” he said.

“The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun. Veritas numquam perit . Truth never perishes,” he concluded.

Comments / 3

Randy Mouser
3d ago

Depp has her on audio saying that no one will believe him and that she did it on purpose...so...yeah not really a set back so much as court system being a court system. He has better proof than she did. Simple as that.

Reply
7
