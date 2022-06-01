ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans cheer Johnny Depp’s legal team as they exit courthouse after winning trial

By Inga Parkel
 3 days ago

Fans reacted joyously for Johnny Depp’s legal team, cheering as they exited the courthouse after winning the defamation trial brought against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed . She pursued a $100m (£80m) counterclaim.

After six weeks of testimony and three days of deliberation, on Wednesday (1 June) the jury sided in favour of Depp, finding Heard liable for defamation.

As the court was excused for the final time, fans waited by the court’s doors in anticipation for the Pirates actor’s legal team to emerge.

“Johnny for president!” one fan could be heard yelling, while others clapped and screamed. Some fans held “Team Johnny” signs and one man could be seen wearing a pirate hat.

Although Depp won the lawsuit, the jury also awarded Heard $2m (£1.6m) for one part of her own counterclaim, that Depp’s lawyer had called her abuse allegations against her ex-husband a hoax.

Depp was not in court for the verdict but watched it from the United Kingdom, where he is working, and was spotted in a pub in Newcastle with singer Sam Fender just before the result was revealed. Heard was present for the reading of the verdict.

In a statement, Depp thanked the jury for giving “me my life back. I am truly humbled.”

Following the verdict, Heard released a statement that she was “heartbroken.”

The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gets Unfavorable Decisions on Jury Instructions

Jurors in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not consider whether Adam Waldman, Depp’s former attorney who was kicked off of the case, had free speech protections when he made allegedly defamatory statements against Heard. In a key ruling on jury instructions, the judge overseeing the case sided with Heard’s lawyers Thursday that Waldman does not qualify for privilege, a defense from defamation, because his statements were not in response to anything Heard said or wrote. A ruling the other way could have led to jurors outright denying Heard’s $100 million counterclaim against Depp.More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

