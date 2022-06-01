ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Penelec increasing prices 15% starting June 1; Erie residents react

By Briaunna Malone
 2 days ago

A local electric company is raising its prices starting June 1, and customers will see this reflection on their bill for July 2022.

Penelec is increasing its prices 15%, which could add around $16 to a customer’s bill for average use.

Customers are encouraged to shop the marketplace to potentially find a better deal, or accept the default rate charged to Penelec, according to the Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC).

Erie residents weighed in on having their electric bill raised in the midst of inflation within the economy.

“With everything else, the gas prices, the price of food, why would they do that?” said Charleen Czartoryski, Erie resident.

City council approves more ARP funding for local businesses

“Because of the economy, because of the war, because of COVID and everything else, you’ve got to expect stuff like this. You don’t like it and I don’t like it but what are you going to do?” said Terry Farnsworgh, Erie resident.

People browsing prices in the marketplace should be aware that the prices tend to fluctuate and could lead to future price spikes.

