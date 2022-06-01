ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard's $2M Compensatory 'Win' Against Johnny Depp Explained

By Emma Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Heard was sued for $50 million by Depp, who said he was defamed by her op-ed on domestic violence. She countersued for $100 million and won $2...

Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

