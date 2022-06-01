ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY Rangers hope it’s all ‘Goody’ against the Lightning

By Anthony Scultore
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning are both trying to become a team of destiny as the Eastern Conference Final is set to get underway at Madison Square Garden tonight. Tampa comes into this series as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, while the Rangers are...

www.foreverblueshirts.com

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

New York Rangers Sammy Blais ‘unlikely’ to return

Sammy Blais last played hockey for the New York Rangers on November 14. He was hurt in the third period of a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils by P.K. Subban. On the play, Blais and Subban went to the corner to retrieve a loose puck. The Devils defenseman appeared to stick out his skate causing Blais to go hard into the boards leaving him writhing in pain. Blais needed help off the ice and could not put pressure on his right leg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

The perfect reason why the Lightning will definitely win in Game 2 vs. Rangers

Part of what makes the Tampa Bay Lightning special is their ability to forget about a loss in the playoffs and rebound from it like it did not happen. In fact, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, the Bolts have not lost in nearly 20 of their last games following a defeat in a Stanley Cup Playoffs game. That sounds great for Lightning fans, and not so much for the New York Rangers, who pull off a surprising 6-2 win in Game 1 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
The Hockey Writers

The 2014 Rangers-Lightning Blockbuster That Reshaped Both Franchises

Heading into the 2014 NHL Trade Deadline, both the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers found themselves in a great position. For the Lightning, they were near the top of the Atlantic Division despite a gruesome early-season injury to superstar Steven Stamkos, whereas the Rangers were considered to be one of the teams to beat in the Eastern Conference with their core of elite talent up and down the ice. At the very least, both teams were expected to be buyers at the deadline, as they would be adding depth for a postseason push.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Tyler Motte
ClutchPoints

Tampa Bay Lightning: 3 bold predictions for 2022 Eastern Conference Finals vs. Rangers

The dreams of a three-peat remain very much alive for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who booked their tickets to the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference finals after a sensational sweep of the Florida Panthers, this season’s Presidents’ Trophy winners, in the second round. Up next for the Lightning is a best-of-7 series date with the New York Rangers, whose style is quite different from Tampa Bay’s previous two opponents. This series is expected to mostly hinge on which elite goalie will outplay the other, but surprises are always welcome in the NHL postseason. With that said, here are three predictions for Tampa Bay in this Lightning vs. Rangers series, which kicks off this Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Mets drop encouraging Jacob deGrom update ahead of West Coast road trip

The New York Mets are preparing to head out West for an extended road trip to start off the month of June. While fans won’t be seeing the team in Queens for a couple of weeks, Buck Showalter dropped some encouraging news that will have supporters fired up for what’s to come. According to Joe Pantorno, Buck Showalter indicated that ace Jacob deGrom would be joining the Mets out West for their upcoming road trip, indicating that a potential return could be in the cards for the superstar starting pitcher in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NY Rangers in unique position in series against Lightning

For the first time in this year’s playoffs, the NY Rangers are the team being chased instead of trying to catch their opposition with Game 2 scheduled for Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The Blueshirts will start Game 2 of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals holding a 1-0...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Rangers#The New York Rangers#Stanley Cup#Gm#Ecf#Islanders#The Toronto Maple Leafs
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Quotes: What the team is saying heading into ECF Game 2

The New York Rangers are getting ready to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final at Madison Square Garden. Gerard Gallant is expecting Tampa to come hard after losing the series opener but wants his team to play their game. He even mentioned reading that the Lightning are 17-0 after a playoff loss dating back to 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Panarin On-Pace for Series Breakout with Game 1 Success

In a series billed to be a goaltending duel between two of the league’s best – Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin – the New York Rangers‘ offense shined in a 6-2 Game-1 win. It took just 30 minutes for the Rangers to match the goal total the Tampa Bay Lightning allowed all series against the Florida Panthers (3), and by the final horn, the Blueshirts had doubled that total, all in Game 1.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://www.foreverblueshirts.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy