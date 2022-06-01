Illinois Sen. Durbin visits Rockford’s Family Peace Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois senator visited Rockford’s Family Peace Center on Wednesday morning.

Dick Durbin toured the facility, touting the recently passed “Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act.” It includes funding for the Family Peace Center. The Department of Justice also renewed a three-year grant.

The nearly $500,000 will be used to expand services at the center, which is a resource for victims of sexual and domestic violence. It has served almost 1,000 survivors since its inception.

Durbin said it serves as an example that should be followed by other communities.

“There should be a Family Peace Center in every city in this state, something like it. We have law enforcement in every community and I support that, but we also need this outreach as well,” Durbin said. “If we’re going to do something about violent crime, we have to consider the real source of it and it’s trauma. That doesn’t mean just physical trauma, but mental trauma as well and the impact it has.”

More than a third of Rockford’s violent crime is related to domestic violence.

If you are a survivor of domestic or sexual violence, visit our Stateline Strong page for resources.

