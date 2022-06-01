ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Traffic Alert: NOLA school zone traffic lights and cameras deactivated for summer months

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7eo1_0fxPvwFX00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— As school winds down for the summer, the New Orleans Department of Public Works has announced changes in some traffic operations.

Beginning Wednesday, all beacon lights and school zone traffic cameras have been deactivated for the summer months.

City of NOLA officials held forum discussing bicycle and pedestrian safety

Officials say the lights will be reactivated once the majority of schools open back up in August.

