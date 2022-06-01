Traffic Alert: NOLA school zone traffic lights and cameras deactivated for summer months

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— As school winds down for the summer, the New Orleans Department of Public Works has announced changes in some traffic operations.

Beginning Wednesday, all beacon lights and school zone traffic cameras have been deactivated for the summer months.

Officials say the lights will be reactivated once the majority of schools open back up in August.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.