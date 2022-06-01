Injuries reported after crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A busy Rockford intersection is now open after a multi-vehicle crash.

Crews were called to the scene of Whitman and N. Main Streets around 1 p.m. Wednesday. A car, SUV and school bus were involved. One person had to be pulled from the car, and minor injuries were reported. It is not clear if any students were on the bus.

North bound lanes of Main Street were closed to clear up the scene. Police are looking into what caused the crash.

