With summer just around the corner, many of us are longing for travel. However, the desire to get away from the hustle of daily life and find joy and wonder in new settings is not always as achievable as we’d like. That’s where Plano comes in. Located just north of Dallas, Plano offers a perfect easy trip for those seeking adventure, culture and modern luxury. Gorgeous natural attractions mixed with fascinating local history and enchanting culture make Plano the ideal destination, an accessible haven that feels like a true getaway.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO