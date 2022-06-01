Search for Franklin gunman ends without incident
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The hunt for the man accused of firing shots on Short Court in Franklin has ended without incident.
Joshua Gardner, 32, has been arrested, Franklin police revealed. Gardner reportedly turned himself in to authorities May 28.Orbeez used as projectiles in Franklin assault arrest
He was charged with disorderly conduct and assault. He will have his day in court July 14, according to Franklin police.Manhunt underway after assault, shots fired in Franklin neighborhood
Gardner is free on a $7,599 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0