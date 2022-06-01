Search for Franklin gunman ends without incident

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The hunt for the man accused of firing shots on Short Court in Franklin has ended without incident.

Joshua Gardner, 32, has been arrested, Franklin police revealed. Gardner reportedly turned himself in to authorities May 28.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and assault. He will have his day in court July 14, according to Franklin police.

Gardner is free on a $7,599 bond.

