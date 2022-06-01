ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for Franklin gunman ends without incident

By Erin McCullough
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The hunt for the man accused of firing shots on Short Court in Franklin has ended without incident.

Joshua Gardner, 32, has been arrested, Franklin police revealed. Gardner reportedly turned himself in to authorities May 28.

Orbeez used as projectiles in Franklin assault arrest

He was charged with disorderly conduct and assault. He will have his day in court July 14, according to Franklin police.

Manhunt underway after assault, shots fired in Franklin neighborhood

Gardner is free on a $7,599 bond.

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

