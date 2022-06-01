ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

'The Great Resignation': Workers reinvent themselves to survive

By Hank Tester
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvwUZ_0fxPuBJN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHEA8_0fxPuBJN00
"The Great Resignation": Workers reinvented themselves to survive 02:45

Miami - Last year, almost 48 million workers quit their jobs and employers could not find worker replacements... but where did the workers go?

Some, like Jennifer Arniella, basically reinvented themselves.

Standing in the middle of her bright and orderly shop, Jennifer told CBS4,  "Yeah it is different than anything I did in the past in engineering."

Jennifer was a technical design engineer, now she designs business logos and signs for businesses.

She made the switch after finishing an MBA at FIU, having a baby and not being able to find a job that fit her needs.

"So I started the Etsy Shop in 2020." Not only going online with the online Etsy Sales platform, but her own "Unique Crafts by Jenn" website with all types of cut laser personalized products.

It was touch and go for a while. "There was a lot of uncertainty and in the beginning business is unstable. One month you sell good, the next month you don't know."

Jennifer's workspace looks like a miniature manufacturing plant, paint supplies, wood and there is even an improvised paint booth.

The heart of the operation is the laser machine. "This is the core of the business. The biggest investment I bought during the pandemic." She made use of government support programs during the pandemic and advice and guidance from FIU'S Small Business Development Center.

Jennifer fulfilled hundreds of online orders, but added, "I think marketing has been the toughest part just because as an engineer you are very technical, I was a design engineer."

Jennifer mastered the marketing challenge, left the engineering field in a way.

It part of "The Great Resignation" and it is "working" for "Unique Crafts by Jenn."

Comments / 0

Related
Miami New Times

Fisher Island Family Urgently Seeks Nanny for $120,000 a Year

Ever dreamed of becoming a modern-day Mary Poppins who earns a six-figure income and works in one of the richest Zip Codes in the country?. Well, here's your chance. Nine days ago, a seemingly well-to-do but anonymous local family posted a job for a "Full Time Nanny and Etiquette Teacher" on Indeed. The compensation: "$120,000 a year plus benefits."
MIAMI BEACH, FL
miamilaker.com

Auto dealer, philanthropist Gus Machado dies

Entrepreneur Gus Machado arrived in the United States from Cuba when he was 15, received his education in America and became a renowned auto dealer and philanthropist who donated to 47 health care and charity organizations during his lifetime. Machado, of Miami, was 87 when he died on May 16.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Business
South Florida Sun Sentinel

This city is testing out allowing boats and campers in driveways. Will neighbors love it or gasp in horror?

Coral Springs, the city that’s a Trivial Pursuit question because of its legacy of tough codes, is trying out relaxing the rules a bit. It has embarked on a pilot program that runs through next February to allow people to finally park “a recreational vehicle” — only on the weekends and only in their driveways so it doesn’t kill the grass. It’s already drawing the ire of some neighbors who ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
wflx.com

Online housing scams on the rise in South Florida

Due to the current, unprecedented housing market in South Florida, cybersecurity experts say online housing scams are on the rise. Driving for Uber and Lyft is how Joseph Veres, who is deaf, pays his bills. "It's easy work, and I enjoy it," he told WPTV. "The schedule is very flexible."
FLORIDA STATE
NewPelican

Process begins to redevelop Festival acreage

Pompano Beach – The process to redevelop the 37 Festival Marketplace [formerly the Festival Flea Market] acres has begun. Last week, the Planning and Zoning Board recommended land use and zoning changes from commercial to industrial. If approved by the commission, it is the first step to bringing 778,000...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
allears.net

NEWS: Train Route To Disney World Takes Another Step Forward

We’ve been keeping a close eye on the progress of the new high-speed Brightline train that will soon connect Miami to Orlando and eventually expand to include a stop at Disney Springs. Once completed, guests will be able to hop on board at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) and...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Touch And Go#Cbs4#The Etsy Shop#Etsy Sales
Click10.com

Nino Pernetti, owner of Coral Gables Caffe Abbracci, dies

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nino Pernetti, the owner of Caffe Abbracci in Coral Gables, died on Tuesday night, according to the mayor of Coral Gables. He was 76. Mayor Vince Lago, who described him as a “larger than life figure,” announced Wednesday on Twitter that he had plans to rename the 300 block of Aragon “Nino’s Way” in his honor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
Miami New Times

Michelle Bernstein Will Bring Back Sra. Martinez — and a New Fast-Casual Concept

A Miami favorite will soon be back in business, and its creators, the husband-and-wife team of David Martinez and Michelle Bernstein, couldn't be happier. Bernstein announced on Instagram that Sra. Martinez, the chef's Miami Design District restaurant that closed in 2012, will be returning. The small but lively space was beloved for its fun vibe and creative tapas served alongside a list of regional Spanish sherries and wines and some of the best cocktails in town created by Julio Cabrera.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Here Are Some Money-Saving Tips You Can Follow To Avoid That Pain At The Pump

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - A spokesman for the American Automobile Association is offering some money-saving tips for consumers as gas prices continue to climb.AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins says you can save on fuel by reducing your speed on the highway, leaving for work earlier when there is less congestion and shopping around as prices vary from one area to the next.Whether you have a Toyota Prius or a Cadillac Escalade, it is advisable not to wait until your gas tank is empty. Filling up when you have reached the halfway mark will hurt your wallet less. Some vehicles require you to...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

With Record Passenger Numbers, Miami International Airport Working On Renovation & Expansion

Miami International Airport is working on renovation and expansion as it experiences some of its fastest growth ever, with record passenger numbers this year. In January, Miami-Dade commissioners approved a $22m, 5-year contract, split between four architectural/engineering firms: Carty Architecture, Leo A. Daly Company, Stantec Consulting Services, Inc., and EXP US Services, Inc.
MIAMI, FL
blackchronicle.com

Miami-Dade Closings – CBS Miami

An entire itemizing of all closings and openings for Miami-Dade County. We accept info from corporations, organizations and authorities sources. The knowledge will seemingly be posted on this internet web page and in addition will probably be made accessible all through CBS4 dwell safety. CBSMiami.com and CBS4 makes use of...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Broward residents line up to get sandbags

PEMBROKE PINES - On Friday, Broward County residents responded to free sandbags ahead of the impending storm. In Pembroke Pines, residents lined up before the sun came up at Silver Valley Park to get free sandbags. They are preparing for whatever punch mother nature throws because she's landed a few in the past. Kathy Babyak, a Pines resident said, "As a matter of fact you guys did a story on it. Our neighborhood flooded. It was out at silver lakes and we flooded and couldn't leave our community for a week." Pines' residents have to verify they live within the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Making early music education accessible to all children is Dr. Joy's mission

MIAMI - Music is one of the most powerful tools in education and child development.Making early music education accessible to all children across the barriers of financial and physical challenges is the mission of musician, researcher, and former elementary school teacher Joy Galliford. She's known as simply 'Doctor Joy". She pours all her experience and energy into her nonprofit Friends of South Florida Music. Her program is in schools all over Miami-Dade, serving underserved children, called Music FUNdamentals, with the emphasis on "fun" explicit. "We provide free weekly music education classes to children of all abilities currently year-round in 2016 we started with 97...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy