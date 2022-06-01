Indy 500 Runner-Up O'Ward Looking Forward to IndyCar's Next Chapter in Detroit

The Detroit Grand Prix is moving away from Belle Isle and into downtown Detroit in 2023. While some are going to miss the island-based race, the new circuit layout in Detroit is set up to make for some interesting and compelling racing. Most importantly, it’s racing that will take place in the heart of Detroit, which means a freight train of race cars traveling down East Jefferson before reaching some of the more congested parts of the track. To get the best perspective on the new circuit, we hopped in the passenger seat of a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing piloted by racing pro Renger van der Zande.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO