More average temperatures coming with chances of showers and thunderstorms

A bit of a warmer day Wednesday with temperatures mainly sticking in the 60s. We could see some low 70s out into the eastern plains. A chance of some showers and possible thunderstorms mainly west of Billings and sticking to that higher terrain. Those will quickly diminish as heating stops Wednesday.

Thursday will be basically a carbon copy of Wednesday when it comes to showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures Thursday will continue to rise a bit into the upper 60s and 70s. More around average for this time of year. Get outside and enjoy it as better chances of precipitation are shaping up to move in the latter part of the week and into the weekend.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Increasing clouds with a low near 45°F

Tomorrow… Mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. High near 68°F

Tomorrow night… Continued chances of a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Low near 49°F

