Former teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

Miramar, FL - A former teacher at a South Florida high school has been arrested after allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Miramar Police have charged 48-year-old Carlos Alberto Menendez, a former teacher at Everglades High School, with five counts of sexual battery on a minor by an authority figure.

Menendez was arrested by Sunrise Police on Friday.

Police say Menendez, who is currently teaching in Delaware, was employed by the school district when the alleged crimes took place.

According to the arrest warrant, an investigation into the inappropriate relationship began on December 10th, 2020 when the victim filed a delayed report stating she was a student at Everglades High School and had been forced into an ongoing sexual relationship with Menendez, who was a teacher and the school's athletics director.

The victim said five sexual incidents took place between January and October of 2017.

According to the victim, Menendez would drive the victim to a friend’s house, but would pull over on the side of the road before they reached their destination and the two would engage in sex acts.

During their sexual relationship, the victim claims she had three pregnancy scares, during which Menendez forced her to take a Plan-B pill.

After their relationship ended, Menendez threatened to kill himself if the victim told anyone because he did not want to go to jail.