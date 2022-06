After giving up two runs in the first two innings against the third-seeded UC Santa Barbara Gauchos (43-13), Texas State baseball (46-12) came from behind to win its opening game in the NCAA Regionals for the first time in 22 years, 7-3, Friday at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, California.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO