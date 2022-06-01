ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Vote now: Who is the top left-handed pitcher in Texas high school softball?

By Andrew McCulloch
 2 days ago

With the 2022 Texas high school softball playoffs underway, SBLive is taking a closer look at the top softball players across the Lone Star State.

We started by examining the Top 30 Right-Handed Pitchers and the Top 30 Middle Infielders across the state.

Now, it’s time for us to shift our attention back to the circle and break down the Top 25 Left-Handed Pitchers in Texas high school softball.

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top left-handed pitcher this season. In a few weeks we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters in each field will make the all-star team.)

Left-handed pitcher voting will conclude Wednesday, June 8, at 11:59 p.m.

There are hundreds of outstanding left-handed pitchers in Texas, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on Twitter or Instagram @SBLiveTX and let us know about other left-handed pitchers worthy of fans’ attention.

TOP 25 LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS IN TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

(The list is in alphabetical order)

Madison Azuna, Jr., Round Rock

Lucy Ballard, Jr., Mansfield Legacy

Brenom Brown, Jr., Pollok Central

Ariana Cabrera, Jr., Weslaco East

Madison Collins, Sr., San Antonio MacArthur

Paige Connors, Sr., Lake Travis

Reese Cottrell, Soph., Franklin

Abigail Dowell, Jr., Iowa Park

Breanna Ford, Sr., Corpus Christi Calallen

Alynna Garza, Sr., Edinburg

Savannah Geurin, Sr., Leander

Abigail Gutierrez, Jr., Pearland

Rileigh Harris, Sr., Leander Glenn

Avery Holland, Jr., Fredericksburg

Malarie Mican, Sr., Weimar

Cameron Person, Sr., Bonham

Chloe Riassetto, Sr., Friendswood

Iliana Saucedo, Sr., Harlingen South

Shelby Schultz, Soph., Lake Belton

Anna Soles, Jr., League City Clear Springs

Haylie Stum, Jr., Cypress Bridgeland

Alexa Taylor, Jr., Mount Vernon

Cameron Timmons, Jr., Southlake Carroll

Reagan Wick, Jr., Weimar

Molly Yoo, Sr., Cypress Park

Missouri Class 5 baseball semifinals: Festus ends Willard's championship reign with extra-inning win; Platte County goes for first championship in 20 years

By Cody Thorn  Photos courtesy of Ron and Lisa Rigdon, Cheap Seats Photo OZARK — The only school with a chance to repeat saw that opportunity walk away — literally. Festus third baseman Conner McDonald drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-2 count in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the ...
AURORA, MO
