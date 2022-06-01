Vote now: Who is the top left-handed pitcher in Texas high school softball?
With the 2022 Texas high school softball playoffs underway, SBLive is taking a closer look at the top softball players across the Lone Star State.
We started by examining the Top 30 Right-Handed Pitchers and the Top 30 Middle Infielders across the state.
Now, it’s time for us to shift our attention back to the circle and break down the Top 25 Left-Handed Pitchers in Texas high school softball.
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state's top left-handed pitcher this season. In a few weeks we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters in each field will make the all-star team.)
Left-handed pitcher voting will conclude Wednesday, June 8, at 11:59 p.m.
There are hundreds of outstanding left-handed pitchers in Texas, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on Twitter or Instagram @SBLiveTX and let us know about other left-handed pitchers worthy of fans’ attention.
TOP 25 LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS IN TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
(The list is in alphabetical order)
Madison Azuna, Jr., Round Rock
Lucy Ballard, Jr., Mansfield Legacy
Brenom Brown, Jr., Pollok Central
Ariana Cabrera, Jr., Weslaco East
Madison Collins, Sr., San Antonio MacArthur
Paige Connors, Sr., Lake Travis
Reese Cottrell, Soph., Franklin
Abigail Dowell, Jr., Iowa Park
Breanna Ford, Sr., Corpus Christi Calallen
Alynna Garza, Sr., Edinburg
Savannah Geurin, Sr., Leander
Abigail Gutierrez, Jr., Pearland
Rileigh Harris, Sr., Leander Glenn
Avery Holland, Jr., Fredericksburg
Malarie Mican, Sr., Weimar
Cameron Person, Sr., Bonham
Chloe Riassetto, Sr., Friendswood
Iliana Saucedo, Sr., Harlingen South
Shelby Schultz, Soph., Lake Belton
Anna Soles, Jr., League City Clear Springs
Haylie Stum, Jr., Cypress Bridgeland
Alexa Taylor, Jr., Mount Vernon
Cameron Timmons, Jr., Southlake Carroll
Reagan Wick, Jr., Weimar
Molly Yoo, Sr., Cypress Park
