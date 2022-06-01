ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor Soccer Announces 2022 Schedule

By Katy Gilmore
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor soccer released its 2022 fall schedule on Wednesday. The slate features nine home contests and four matches against teams that advanced to the 2021 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. “We are extremely excited about our upcoming fall season,” said head coach Michelle Lenard. “The...

www.kwtx.com

