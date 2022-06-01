Baylor Soccer Announces 2022 Schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Oral Roberts baseball team dropped their opening game of the College Station Regional as they fell to No. 5 Texas A&M, 8-2, Friday afternoon at Blue Bell Park. Trailing 3-1 in the top of the seventh, the Golden Eagles put the tying run on second courtesy of a Texas A&M error with only one out but back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat. The Aggies followed with a three-run homer in the bottom half of the frame to break open the game, 6-1. Connor Beichler gave the Golden Eagles the early lead, 1-0, in the second as the redshirt sophomore laid down a sacrifice bunt, which plated Holden Breeze. A two-run home run off the bat of Thompson in the bottom half of the second allowed the Aggies to take a 2-1 lead. In the fifth, Texas A&M extended their lead to 3-1 with a sacrifice fly. Following the Texas A&M homer in the seventh, Breeze plated Jackson Loftin with an RBI double down the left field line to cut the deficit to 6-2. A two-run double in the eighth off the bat of Moss made the final tally 8-2 in favor of Texas A&M.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO