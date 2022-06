Fond du Lac police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a short chase in the city of Fond du Lac. The chase started shortly before 10:30pm Friday after police responded to the area of Thomas and Boardman Streets for a report of a suspicious incident. While responding to the call, an officer observed a vehicle driving recklessly on Hickory Street near Forest Avenue. The vehicle failed to pull over and reached speeds of approximately 35 MPH traveling through areas in the northwest portions of the City before coming to stop in the middle of the roadway on Lincoln Street at Thomas Street The driver fled on foot. Officers set up a perimeter and deployed a K9, but the suspect was not located.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO