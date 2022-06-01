ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy Christian Ministries to open new social services and administration building

By Asia Armour
 3 days ago
The Katy Area Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 17 at 8 a.m. for Katy Christian Ministries’ new social services and administration building, located at 3506...

cw39.com

Chick-fil-A invites you to volunteer at Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON (KIAH) Kicking off the start of summer, Chick-fil-A Houston will be restarting its “Summer Service Days” program as Team Members volunteer each Monday at the Houston Food Bank. Starting June 6 – July 25, Chick-fil-A Houston-area restaurants will be sorting, packing, and inspecting donated food in a...
HOUSTON, TX
Tomball church answers high food prices with monthly food pantry

The Church of God of the Union Assembly in Tomball started a food pantry in March as an answer to high food prices. The food pantry is offered the last Thursday of every month from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 200 S. Pine St., according to Robbie Clemons, one of the organizers of the food pantry. There are no requirements to get food and no limits on how much food individuals can take, because the church wants to make sure families take what they need.
Katy ISD provides free summer meals at designated campuses

Designated Katy ISD schools are providing free breakfast and lunch for kids age 18 and younger until July 28, according to a May 27 news release from the district. Morton Ranch Junior High School started providing meals on May 31 and will stop on July 14. Four other schools—Stockdick Junior High School, Mayde Creek High School's ninth-grade campus, and Schmalz and West Memorial elementary schools—will start offering summer meals on June 6, according to the district. Meals will be available from Monday-Thursday, with breakfast at the elementary schools being served from 7:30-8:20 a.m.
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Registration for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston Summer Programming is Now Open for Kids Ages Six Through Seventeen

 – Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) is now open for registration for full-day summer programming Monday through Friday at 23 clubs in a five-county area beginning June 6. Keeping kids learning, safe and healthy each summer with a mix of activities that ensure they return to school ready to succeed in the year is of primary importance each summer. Parents can enroll boys and girls ages six through 17 in the summer session for just $25. Ending dates in August vary by school districts.
KIDS
fox26houston.com

Evictions climb past pre-pandemic levels

Houston - Evictions are surpassing pre-pandemic levels in the Houston area, as COVID-era rent relief programs are running out. With rising rents and evictions on their records, many of these renters face a tough future. Since the CDC moratorium on evictions ended last August, the Princeton University Eviction Lab shows...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Learn about Yes Prep's Teacher Hiring Event!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is an informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our June 8 segment, we will highlight Yes Prep Public Schools to learn about their Teacher Hiring Event, June 14 at 1pm at Karbach Brewery! If you are looking for a teaching career you won't want to miss this event! You can Learn more here.
HOUSTON, TX
Magnolia ISD to serve up meals this summer

Magnolia ISD through the Summer Food Service Program is providing students with healthy meals this summer until July 21 at most campuses Mondays through Fridays. According to a May 20 news release, MISD will provide meals at no expense to children age 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Hatchet House Texas now open in Cypress

Cypress has a new location for ax throwing. Hatchet House Texas opened May 28 at 11946 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress. The venue hosts ax throwing for small groups and large get-togethers, such as corporate events or team-building events. Hatchet House also sells beer and wine at the venue. 281-213-5245. www.hatchethousetexas.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Emancipet launches new location in Hwy. 290 PetSmart in Cy-Fair

Nonprofit veterinary clinic Emancipet opened its newest affordable vet clinic April 13 inside PetSmart at 13830 Hwy. 290, Houston. The clinic offers discounted services starting at $15 to provide spay/neuter surgery, preventive care, vaccinations, microchips and other services. 713-321-2713. www.emancipet.org. Reporter, Cy-Fair. Mikah joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for June 2022 in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for June 2022. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $317.9 million in emergency SNAP food benefits. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.3 million Texas households. "We’re here to support families when...
TEXAS STATE
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital earns Magnet recognition

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land has announced the hospital has achieved Magnet recognition due to its nursing professionalism, teamwork and high marks in patient care. The honor, distinguished through the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program, places Memorial Hermann Sugar Land in a global community of Magnet-recognized organizations. According to an April 22 news release, only a small, select U.S. health care organizations have achieved Magnet recognition.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Pearland City Council hopeful Layni Cade focuses on public safety, revenue opportunities, water billing issues

Layni Cade has continued her campaign for an additional month to secure the Position 5 seat for Pearland City Council. Cade, who was the overwhelming leader among candidates in the May 7 election, finished with 46% of the vote. The second-place candidate, Zach Boyer, finished with roughly 23% of the vote. Despite the gap, however, Cade could not be declared the winner because it takes over 50% of the vote for the council race to be called in Brazoria County.
PEARLAND, TX
cw39.com

Popular restaurant hosting Uvalde fundraiser in 30 Houston locations

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you’re looking for a way to help families in Uvalde, restaurant chains Checkers and Rally’s are making it easy for you to donate. On June 7th, they’re hosting a fundraiser at 30 of their Houston area locations to benefit affected families of the Robb Elementary school shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
