Katy Christian Ministries to open new social services and administration building

The Church of God of the Union Assembly in Tomball started a food pantry in March as an answer to high food prices. The food pantry is offered the last Thursday of every month from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 200 S. Pine St., according to Robbie Clemons, one of the organizers of the food pantry. There are no requirements to get food and no limits on how much food individuals can take, because the church wants to make sure families take what they need.

2 DAYS AGO