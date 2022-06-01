Katy Christian Ministries to open new social services and administration building

Designated Katy ISD schools are providing free breakfast and lunch for kids age 18 and younger until July 28, according to a May 27 news release from the district. Morton Ranch Junior High School started providing meals on May 31 and will stop on July 14. Four other schools—Stockdick Junior High School, Mayde Creek High School's ninth-grade campus, and Schmalz and West Memorial elementary schools—will start offering summer meals on June 6, according to the district. Meals will be available from Monday-Thursday, with breakfast at the elementary schools being served from 7:30-8:20 a.m.
