ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Plowing continues along Going-to-the-Sun Road

KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLFYA_0fxPrjAA00

WEST GLACIER - Crews are continuing to make progress plowing Glacier National Park's iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road.

According to a social media post , crews have been working through the Triple Arches area this week.

However, "there is plenty more snow to plow before Logan Pass," the post reads.

Park officials note that "continued wintery conditions have limited progress at the upper elevations of the road."

Check out the latest road conditions in Glacier National Park at https://www.nps.gov/glac/index.htm .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Going To The Sun Road#Arches National Park#Plow#Glacier National Park
Belgrade News

Cops & Courts: Leave your junk in the junk drawer

Take three young girls in a Comfort Inn hot tub, one convicted sex offender from Kalispell, and a tallywacker that will not stay in a swimsuit – and the cops get called. Russell Gordon Davenport, 57, a Belgrade resident, is alleged to have deliberately exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl on the evening of May 28 at the Bozeman Comfort Inn. The girls complained to motel employees; the Bozeman cops ran Davenport’s name and found he was a registered sex offender out of Kalispell with a 2009 conviction for indecent exposure.
BELGRADE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
montanarightnow.com

Missing woman's body recovered from river

A body recovered in the Clark Fork River near Superior on May 17 was identified as a woman who went missing near Alberton last summer. Rebekah Barsotti was identified as the deceased using dental records, according to a press release from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. They released Barsotti’s identity Thursday afternoon. Her body was found near River Bend Road east of Superior.
SUPERIOR, MT
KULR8

Man found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds south of Eureka

EUREKA, Mont. - A man was found deceased in the area of Thirsty Lake Road, south of Eureka Tuesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka Area Dispatch received a report of the deceased man around 6:24 pm on May 31. Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to...
EUREKA, MT
KTVB

Montana students ride horses to school as prank on principal

CONRAD, Mont. — Students at a Montana high school pulled off a senior prank straight out of the Old West. Conrad Public Schools posted a photo on Facebook showing 12 students on horseback outside Conrad High School on Monday. According to the district, there's an old Montana law that says if a student rides their horse to school, the school principal must feed and tend to the horse throughout the day.
MONTANA STATE
KPAX

KPAX

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy