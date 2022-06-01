Some Oklahoma election boards to stay open late for last-minute voter registrations

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The countdown is on for those who have waited until the last minute to vote in the upcoming June 28 Primary in Oklahoma. Residents have until close of business on Friday, June 3 to register.

To register, click on the following link and make sure you mail your registration in or you drop it off at the election board in your county:

https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/

The Rogers County Election Board in Claremore will remain open until midnight on Friday to accommodate last minute registrations, even if you live in another county.

Rogers County has just finished up mailing out 23,000 new Voter ID Cards following the new Census and redistricting process.

Those who receive the new cards need to make sure they closely read the information about their polling location, as it has changed as a result of the redistricting process.

There are 60,000 registered voters in Rogers County, and only those who were redistricted have received or will be receiving the letter and new Voter ID Card in the mail this week.

The Primary is on June 28, and early voting gets underway on June 23.

©2022 Cox Media Group