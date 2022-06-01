ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Some Oklahoma election boards to stay open late for last-minute voter registrations

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QufcD_0fxPr1bZ00
Some Oklahoma election boards to stay open late for last-minute voter registrations

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The countdown is on for those who have waited until the last minute to vote in the upcoming June 28 Primary in Oklahoma. Residents have until close of business on Friday, June 3 to register.

To register, click on the following link and make sure you mail your registration in or you drop it off at the election board in your county:

https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/

The Rogers County Election Board in Claremore will remain open until midnight on Friday to accommodate last minute registrations, even if you live in another county.

Rogers County has just finished up mailing out 23,000 new Voter ID Cards following the new Census and redistricting process.

Those who receive the new cards need to make sure they closely read the information about their polling location, as it has changed as a result of the redistricting process.

There are 60,000 registered voters in Rogers County, and only those who were redistricted have received or will be receiving the letter and new Voter ID Card in the mail this week.

The Primary is on June 28, and early voting gets underway on June 23.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Some federal gun legislation may not impact Oklahomans

TULSA, Okla. — In 2021, Governor Stitt signed Senate Bill 631 into law making Oklahoma a second amendment sanctuary state. Authored by then freshman Senator Warren Hamilton, (R-McCurtain), the measure preempts the entire field of legislation by any agency or political subdivision of the state to infringe upon the Second Amendment rights of Oklahoma citizens.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Claremore, OK
Rogers County, OK
Government
County
Rogers County, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Oklahoma State
Claremore, OK
Government
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
ocolly.com

Better promises: Oklahoma’s Promise income requirements expanded

Legislation to base income requirements on family size for Oklahoma’s Promise Scholarship Program was signed into law on Wednesday. This will benefit families across the state and make the income cap for the program higher for families with more children. Senate Bill 1673, which was signed into law by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Id Card#Registered Voters#Census#Primary#Cox Media Group
News On 6

OKC, Norman Mayors Urge US Senators To Take Action On Gun Control

Mayors across the country are pushing for lawmakers in Washington D.C. to act on more gun control. Those efforts include some mayors here in Oklahoma. Oklahoma City mayor David Holt and Norman mayor Breea Clark are two out of hundreds of mayors to sign a letter asking the U.S. Senate to take action on two bills that would amend the background check system to get a firearm.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Job openings at southern Oklahoma police departments

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KTEN) — Police departments and other law enforcement agencies are struggling to fill open positions. Several departments in southern Oklahoma are facing the same challenge of getting new hires in the door. "We are not having a lot of luck and not getting a whole lot...
PAULS VALLEY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Three Oklahoma students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three Oklahoma students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students, by the U.S. Department of Education. Oklahoma's 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars in Arts are Aishwarya Swamidurai of Oklahoma City, who is graduating from Classen School of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma among states included in cheese recall

A company has recalled some of its cheese products because they could contain listeria. The company Paris Brothers out of Missouri makes the cheese, which went to stores in nine states, including Oklahoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a list of stores that sold the affected cheese. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KFOR

New law bases Oklahoma’s Promise income limits on family size

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students’ eligibility for Oklahoma’s Promise has always been based on household income, but a newly-signed law now takes the family’s size into consideration as well when dolling out scholarship money. Senate Bill 1673, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Saint Francis Tulsa Tough will go on as planned

TULSA, Okla. — A message all the way from Georgia resonated with the Director of Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, the three-day cycling event that brings thousands to Tulsa. It was words like these that keep Saint Francis Tulsa Tough on the calendar after Wednesday deadly mass shooting at a Saint Francis medical building.
TULSA, OK
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma Juneteenth celebrations scheduled

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) will celebrate Juneteenth with “Music through the Ages” on Thursday, June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center. Oklahoma Sen. George E. Young Sr. of Oklahoma City will give a keynote speech, and Dr. Donnie...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Nofire’s McGirt statements called ‘clearly treasonous’

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Candessa Tehee on May 26 admonished fellow councilor Wes Nofire for making a statement she described as “clearly treasonous, clearly traitorous” to the tribe. The remark, Tehee said during the council’s monthly Rules Committee meeting, was related to the U.S. Supreme...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
64K+
Followers
112K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy