Photography by Yasin Chaudhry, George Duchannes, Nicole Jaramillo, and Roger Morales. Afrim Pristine hit the nail on the head when he declared, “As much as food has to be special, it has to be entertaining.” The Canadian cheese master issued his statement while demonstrating the preparation of a mozzarella di bufala salad at Palm Desert Food & Wine’s James Beard Gourmet Four-Course Luncheon, which kicked off the three-day culinary festival and benefited local nonprofit FIND Food Bank as well as the James Beard Foundation.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO