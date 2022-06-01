ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Washington Destinations Among The Best Places To Visit In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Summer is just around the corner, meaning it's time to plan a nice vacation (if you haven't already). There are plenty of amazing attractions, tourist spots, natural wonders, and cities to check out in the United States.

U.S. News & World Report makes the process easier with their list detailing the "Best Places to Visit in the USA." Out of the 30 places on the list, two Washington state destinations made the cut.

Olympic National Park and the city of Seattle !

More and more people have been giving Olympic National Park its kudos lately. If you head there, writers say you can look forward to "glacier-capped mountains, trek through old-growth temperate rainforests and marvel at more than 70 miles of wild coastline."

As for the infamous Emerald City, one may say there's too much to do. You could try a coffee at its many shops and cafes, check out local hot spots like Pike Place Market, Discovery Park, and West Point Lighthouse, or visit one of their many attractions showcasing art, history, and fun activities, according to writers. Oh yeah, and don't forget the Space Needle!

Here are the Top 15 best places to visit in the country, according to U.S. News :

  1. Grand Canyon
  2. Yellowstone National Park
  3. Yosemite National Park
  4. Maui, Hawaii
  5. Glacier National Park
  6. Zion National Park
  7. Honolulu - Oahu, Hawaii
  8. Kauai, Hawaii
  9. Grand Teton National Park
  10. New York City, New York
  11. San Francisco, California
  12. Lake Tahoe
  13. Washington D.C.
  14. Moab, Utah
  15. San Diego, California

If you need more vacation recommendations, click HERE to check out the full report.

