05.31.2022 | 4:35 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver was eastbound when he hit the center divider wall for an unknown reason. He then crossed all lanes of travel and went off of the roadway and landed approx 30-40 ft down the embankment. Firefighters were able to get the male out of the car and up to the ambulance. He had a head injury. On the way to the hospital, he asked how his friend was? CHP officers started searching for someone who may have been ejected, but could not find anyone. A request for made for both ABLE & ASTREA helicopters to come in and help with the search, but they were not able to fly in the current weather conditions. UPDATE: The CHP has updated this story to state it is now considered to be a "Hit & Run with Injuries".

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO