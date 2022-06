LOS ANGELES - The New York Mets should soon have a key piece of their rotation back from the injured list. Right-handed starter Tylor Megill (biceps tendinitis) will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday for Double A Binghamton, as manager Buck Showalter said prior to the second game of the series between the Mets and Dodgers on Friday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO