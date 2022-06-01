How Depp-Heard verdict may influence future domestic abuse survivors coming forward

Domestic abusers are using the lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to terrorise and gaslight their victims, a prominent psychologist has warned. Jessica Taylor, who specialises in sexual violence and victim blaming, told The Independent that dozens of women have told her their abusive male partner or ex-partner referred to them as “Amber” or “Ms Heard” after they tried to stand up for themselves.Dr Taylor said the trial between the two Hollywood actors has “vindicated” abusive men around the world and warned the case will have damaging “ripple effects” on women for years to come.Mr Depp is currently embroiled in a...

