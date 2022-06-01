ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

How Depp-Heard verdict may influence future domestic abuse survivors coming forward

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Virginia jury sided with Johnny Depp in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard over her...

www.nbcnews.com

People

Amber Heard Says She 'Freaked Out' Over Johnny Depp Meeting with an Ex After Their Wedding Day

Amber Heard claimed in court this week that ex-husband Johnny Depp cheated on her shortly after their February 2015 wedding. During her testimony Thursday, the Aquaman actress, 36, alleged that Depp, 58, was having an affair with a former partner early on in their brief marriage. Heard said not long after the May 2015 Australia trip — where the two had an intense fight, though their versions of events differ — she discovered Depp's iPad unlocked while he was "passed out" and found messages with a woman, whom she didn't name.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

How the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard jury got it wrong — twice

The jury got it wrong. It found that actor Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in three separate statements, delivering a $15 million verdict Wednesday on a lawsuit he filed against her. But similarly, the $2 million award against Depp in Heard’s countersuit of defamation was wrong too, in my opinion.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Former Employees Of Johnny Depp Claim His Alleged Substance Abuse Made Him Difficult To Work With

Former employees of Johnny Depp made damning accusations against him in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. During the Thursday, May 19, court session, jurors in the case heard testimony from the Pirates of the Caribbean star's former talent agent and an ex business manager who both alleged his issues with drugs and alcohol became a problem when working with him. Depp's former talent agent of thirty years, Tracey Jacobs, stated in a pre-recored deposition that she was up front with the Dark Shadows actor about how showing up late consistently to sets and his behavior, including drug...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Watch moment Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against Amber Heard.The jury returned its verdict on Wednesday after three days of deliberation at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia.Mr Depp has been awarded $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages.The verdict comes after a six-week trial in which Mr Depp sued his ex-wife, claiming she defamed him in an op-ed for The Washington Post where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial - latestA timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court battles
FAIRFAX, VA
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Amber Heard grilled over recording of her pushing Johnny Depp to ‘tell the world’ he’s an abuse victim

Amber Heard was grilled by Johnny Depp’s attorneys over an audio recording where she is heard pushing her ex-husband to “tell the world” he was a victim of domestic abuse.Ms Heard took the stand in the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday as the multi-million-dollar defamation trial resumed after a one-week break.Under cross-examination, Mr Depp’s attorneys played audio of Ms Heard telling Mr Depp: “Tell them, I, Johnny Depp, I’m a victim of domestic abuse ... and see how many people believe or side with you.”Mr Depp’s attorney grilled Ms Heard about her comments, asking if she didn’t believe...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp lawyer calls Amber Heard’s domestic abuse claims ‘an act of profound cruelty to true survivors’

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez said it was an “act of profound cruelty... to true survivors” for Amber Heard to “hold herself out as a public figure representing domestic abuse.”In her closing arguments on Friday (27 May) at Virginia’s Fairfax County circuit court, Ms Vasquez told the jury: “The mountain of evidence that Mr Depp abused Ms Heard is simply not there.“What we have is mountain of unproven allegations that are wild, over-the-top, and implausible. And you can’t pick and choose which of these wild allegations to believe, and which ones to disregard,” she continued, adding, “You either believe all...
CELEBRITIES
#Domestic Violence#Defamation#Violent Crime
NBC News

Ellen Barkin on 'controlling' relationship with Johnny Depp

Actor Ellen Barkin testified in Johnny Depp’s defamation suit agains ex-wife Amber Heard. Barkin described her past relationship with Depp, which she characterized as “jealous” and “controlling” and described an instance when Depp allegedly threw a wine bottle across a hotel room.May 19, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Domestic abusers using Depp trial to terrorise and gaslight victims, psychologist warns

Domestic abusers are using the lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to terrorise and gaslight their victims, a prominent psychologist has warned. Jessica Taylor, who specialises in sexual violence and victim blaming, told The Independent that dozens of women have told her their abusive male partner or ex-partner referred to them as “Amber” or “Ms Heard” after they tried to stand up for themselves.Dr Taylor said the trial between the two Hollywood actors has “vindicated” abusive men around the world and warned the case will have damaging “ripple effects” on women for years to come.Mr Depp is currently embroiled in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer calls out Johnny Depp for ‘laughing’ and ‘snide comments’ during closing argument

Amber Heard’s lawyer accused Johnny Depp of “laughing and making snide remarks” in court as the jury was shown a video which the actor himself previously said showed him “assaulting cabinets”.Attorney Ben Rottenborn replayed the video - filmed by Ms Heard in 2016 - during closing arguments in the couple’s defamation trial on Friday.Mr Rottenborn sought to refute testimony from a former TMZ employee that the video, which shows Mr Depp storming around a kitchen slamming cabinets, was sent to the outlet directly by Ms Heard in an attempt to smear him following their divorce.The defence lawyer noted that Mr...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Johnny Depp's Amber Heard trial verdict will have a devastating chilling effect

On Wednesday, the defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard concluded after weeks of speculation, sensationalism and salacious headlines. Both sides won, and both sides lost. But Heard lost the most — she is now on the hook for over $10 million in damages owed to a man she says verbally and physically abused her. (Depp was ordered to pay $2 million.)
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Says Amber Heard 'Ruined His Life By Falsely Telling The World She Was A Survivor Of Domestic Abuse,' Calls Actress A 'Deeply Troubled Person'

Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, ripped Amber Heard apart on Friday, May 27, during her closing remarks. Vasquez said the whole Depp and Heard ordeal began six years when the actress, 36, filed a restraining order against her ex. “In doing so [she] ruined his life by falsely telling the world she was a survivor of domestic abuse at the hands of Mr. Depp,” she said.“We ask you to give Mr. Depp his life back by telling the world that Mr. Depp is not the abuser Ms. Heard said he is and hold Ms. Heard accountable for her lies,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Depp-Heard trial: Social media erupts over final verdict

Twitter users had a lot to say about the final verdict on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial on Wednesday. The seven-week trial finally concluded with the seven-member jury ruling in favor of Depp, awarding him with $15 million over his defamation case against his ex-wife. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million, finding that Depp had defamed her through his attorney.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Nightly News Full Broadcast (June 2nd)

President Biden makes gun violence remarks, Amber Heard legal team planning to appeal defamation trial verdict, Man shoots his surgeon and three people in Tulsa, Oklahoma hospitalJune 3, 2022.
TULSA, OK
NBC News

NBC News

