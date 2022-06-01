ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MN

County Board approves application for American Legion's liquor license

Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 3 days ago

The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved an application May 24 for a one-to-four-day temporary on-sale liquor license from Hesley Jensen American Legion Post 491 for the Yellow Ribbon Randy Kopesky Field of Bands Event at the Washington County Fairgrounds Sept. 17.

The fairgrounds are in Baytown Township. The county manages these applications within the county’s townships.

The County Sheriff’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, and the Public Health & Environment Department completed compliance/verification checks. The license fees pay for the administrative costs of the county for these verification checks.

After approval by the County Board, the application is sent to the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Board for consideration.

