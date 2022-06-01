ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Walmart Ranks First On the List of Top 25 Global Retailers by Revenue in 2021

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OjPM_0fxPpIb500

Click here to read the full article.

Walmart nabbed the No.1 spot on a list of the top 25 global retailers, according annual revenue data compiled by GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

The big-box retailer reported $572.8 billion in annual revenue in fiscal year 2021, placing it at the top of GlobalData’s ranking system. Amazon nabbed the second-highest slot, with revenues of $469.8 billion last year. CVS Health, Costco, Home Depot, JD.com, Kroger, Walgreens, Target and Alibaba rounded out the rest of the top ten companies on the list.

Of the top 25 companies included on the list, half reported revenue growth of more than 8% year over year, despite pervasive pandemic-related challenges throughout the year. 70% reported positive growth compared to 2020 and three companies — Nike, Sainsbury’s and Walgreens — recording more than 100% growth.

All 25 of the retailers we tracked implemented measures to expand their business operations during the COVID-19 period,” said Divya Vootkuru, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData. “Major online merchants such as Amazon, JD.com and Alibaba gained a revenue growth of above 20% in fiscal year 2021. Further, they saw a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 25% during the 2017–2021 period, driven by a significant increase in the number of annual active customers as buyers preferred to shop online.”

In March, Walmart also nabbed the No.1 spot on an annual list of the top 50 global retailers in 2022, compiled by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Kantar, a data, insight and consultancy company.

As the world’s largest retailer, Walmart was one of the standout companies that found a way to thrive throughout the global pandemic and accompanying supply chain issues that were present across the industry. For example, to prepare for the holiday season , Walmart managed to secure supply early and charter vessels to make sure it had enough inventory in stock.

In the company’s most recent quarter , Walmart beat sales expectations with reported revenues of $141.57 billion in Q1 compared to the $138.94 billion expected from analysts. However, the company missed earnings expectations for Q1, reporting adjusted earnings per share of $1.30 compared to an expected $1.48.

The earnings miss, according to executives, was a result of increased wage expenses and fuel costs in the supply chain, as well as a decrease in general merchandise sales due to inflation. With commodities like food and gas up so high, Walmart said consumers were spending less in general merchandise categories like apparel, which contributed to higher levels of inventory than desired.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Walmart and Kohl’s Fined Millions For Falsely Advertising Some Products as Bamboo

Click here to read the full article. The Federal Trade Commission has cracked down on some retailers for falsely advertising some products. Walmart and Kohl’s have agreed to pay $2.5 million and $3 million in civil penalties, respectively, in light of allegations that the retailers misled consumers by falsely marketing some products as bamboo. The FTC filed a suit in April against the two retailers in the District of Columbia, claiming that Kohl’s and Walmart “falsely” marketed dozens of rayon textile products as bamboo.” The FTC, which aims to protect and inform consumers, also alleged that both companies made “deceptive environmental claims”...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Shaquille O’ Neal’s Credit Card Got Declined at Walmart for the ‘Biggest Purchase in Walmart History’

Click here to read the full article. Shaquille O’Neal may be worth $400 million, but he’s not above dropping some major dollars at Walmart. That is if his credit card doesn’t get declined. A 2018 clip of Shaq recounting the story of an ill-fated Walmart shopping spree recently went viral yet again after “The Late Late Show” reposted the hilarious talk show moment on Instagram. In the clip — which is from an April 13, 2018 appearance on the show — Shaq recounts the story of his $70,000 Walmart shopping spree to host James Corden and guest Victoria Beckham, which he...
NBA
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Globaldata#Cvs Health#Home Depot#Kroger#Target#Nike#Sainsbury#Cagr
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
hunker.com

Costco Is Getting Rid of a Beloved Member Perk

When we saw that Costco got rid of another member perk, we assumed it had something to do with the brand's COVID-19 policies. After all, Costco just did away with its special pandemic hours. However, this time around, the company has one of its beloved member benefits on the chopping block: the Costco mortgage program.
RETAIL
Mashed

The Costco Hot Dog Hoax That Shocked Shoppers As Shares Tumbled This Week

Costco is famous for its various deals, but the most notorious bargain of all is the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. It's evident that even after people spend hundreds of dollars at the warehouse club, they can't resist the allure of this deal, because Costco sells an average of 135 million hot dogs per year (via 425 Business). In the current state of the world with rampant inflation, the $1.50 hot dogs serve as a reminder of simpler times and a treat after a day of shopping. Whether or not it's practical to keep it at that price, however, is another story.
BUSINESS
DoYouRemember?

A McDonald’s Employee Advises Customers To Buy 20 Nuggets Every Time They Order

A man presumed to be McDonald’s employee has shown the general public how to get the newly made chicken nuggets when ordering from McDonald’s. This is one of the many problems encountered by customers daily. Using his TikTok account @nicaraguanjesu, the faceless worker displayed footage of the heat boxes used in the kitchen of a McDonald’s restaurant which was full of nuggets.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL
Mashed

Gross Things You Should Know About KFC

Though it ranks as one of the most popular fast food brands in the world, KFC has had its share of gross moments. It's a well-documented legacy, in fact. There are bound to be some nasty happenings from time to time when you operate over 25,000 locations worldwide. None of the various scandals KFC has experienced throughout their decades on the dining scene has permanently marred its reputation, though some have made a memorable impression. Parent company Yum! has also taken plenty of hits from its other companies, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. If you're going to serve fast food to millions of people all around the globe, things are bound to get a little disgusting from time to time.
RESTAURANTS
Footwear News

Footwear News

129K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy