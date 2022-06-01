Former Wichita State player Demetric Williams hired as Newton boys basketball coach

Former Wichita State men’s basketball player Demetric Williams has been hired by Newton as the high school’s new boys basketball coach, it was announced Wednesday.

Williams was a part of 107 wins during his career at WSU from 2009-13, which ranks as the sixth-most in program history. During his time with the Shockers, the team won the 2011 NIT championship, won the 2012 Missouri Valley Conference championship and reached the 2013 Final Four.

“I look forward to a new era of Railer basketball with the hire of Demetric Williams,” said Newton principal Caleb Smith in a press release. “He will bring a unique level of knowledge of the game and skills to our students.”

Williams will be a first-time head coach at the high school level, but has coached at the AAU level since 2016 and also served as the junior varsity coach at Wichita Southeast.

He will be replacing Andy Preston following a 1-18 season where Newton missed the Class 5A postseason.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Railer family and leading the boys basketball program by creating a culture that stands on guiding principles,” Williams said in the release.