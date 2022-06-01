ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

From Pontiac Point to Rotary Point: Lafayette’s ambitious bike plan

By Christiaan Mader
The Current Media
 2 days ago
Biking in Lafayette is not easy. The city’s network is disconnected and unsafe, local bike advocates say. Unveiled in draft form in May, Lafayette’s bicycle master plan would change that. It draws up 50 miles of biking and walking trails built for recreation, commuting and, crucially, reconnection....

