From Pontiac Point to Rotary Point: Lafayette’s ambitious bike plan

KATC Investigates has confirmed the name of the employee arrested in connection with alleged theft at the Municipal Golf Course. Yesterday, we reported that an annual audit said that an LCG "golf shop attendant was manipulating register transactions and not entering sales in their point-of-sale system in order to misappropriate cash collections. The Government's controls identified irregularities with the types of transactions entered into the point-of-sale system. The suspected employee was questioned by the Police Department on April 13, 2022 and subsequently arrested after admitting to the misappropriation of cash collections for a period of approximately three months. Since the sales transactions were not recorded or recorded incorrectly in the point-of-sale system, the amount of the misappropriation is unknown at this time."

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO