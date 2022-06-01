ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment Department offering free well testing in Mora

By Jordan Honeycutt
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department is offering 100 free domestic water and bacteria well tests in Mora, Saturday, June 4. The free testing will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Mora County Complex.

To have water tested residents need to follow these guidelines:

  • Let the water run for 2-3 minutes before collecting the sample
  • Fill a clean glass or plastic container without any strong odor with at least a quart or liter of well water
  • If the home has whole house filtration system, collect the water prior to any filtration or softener systems
  • Fill the container with water as close to the time of testing as possible

Residents should bring basic information such as well depth, depth to water, what the well is made of, and distance from the well to the nearest septic tank or leachfield system. If well owners cannot attend the event but would still like their water tested, a family member or neighbor can do so by bringing the water in a bottle that is labeled and has the owner’s information attached.

