Penn Yan man charged with unlicensed operation

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 12:32 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shawn D. Denman, age 26, of Auburn. The arrest stems from a warrant that was issued in January out of the Town of Seneca Falls Court for failure to appear after being issued a summons. At the time of his arrest, Denman was being released from the Cayuga County Jail and was turned over to the Seneca Falls Police Department.

