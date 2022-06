Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The Michigan Supreme Court has declared Juneteenth a statewide court holiday. The majority of justices voted in favor of the measure but two Republican justices opposed creating the holiday, saying taxpayers will be shortchanged. Juneteenth commemorates June 19th, 1865 when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas months after Confederate soldiers surrendered, ending the Civil War. The event took place more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved Black people in southern states. Juneteenth will be the 13th paid holiday when Michigan courts are closed. This year it will be observed on Monday, June 20.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO