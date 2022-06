This Saturday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park & Heritage Center in Hopkinsville, the “Remember the Removal” Bike Ride will pass through around 10 AM. Started by the Cherokee Nation in 1984, the run was created for Cherokee youth to retrace the Trail of Tears — and get a glimpse of the hardships their ancestors faced when they made the same trek on foot.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO