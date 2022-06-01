Deadly Texas rampage shines new light on student, teacher training locally

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston Police Department was one of the first in Rhode Island to offer active shooter training following the deadly rampage inside Sandy Hook Elementary School.

In the wake of the deadliest school shooting since 2012, Cranston Police Lt. James Jennings tells 12 News there’s heightened interest locally in the nationwide “ALICE” training program .

Decades ago, Jennings said students and teachers were continuously taught to shelter in place and wait for police to arrive.

But after countless mass shootings across the country, Jennings said law enforcement has started taking a different approach.

ALICE is an acronym that stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate. Jennings said the goal of the training program is to ensure students and teachers know what to do should a violent intruder enter their classroom.

“There is a period of time that we can’t get rid of,” Jennings said, referring to the time it takes for police to respond. “Although minimal, we want [students and teachers] to have the tools and ability to save themselves and help each other during a time of crisis prior to our arrival.”

Jennings said the training program doesn’t encourage students and teachers to confront a violent intruder. Instead, it encourages them to distract the intruder with the intent of reducing their ability to shoot accurately.

“We are talking about the throwing of objects … so that it gives them an opportunity to get away,” Jennings explained.

The methods taught to students depend on their age, according to Jennings.

Every year, Jennings visits all of the city’s schools to present the options students and teachers have in dangerous situations.

He said the training is also an opportunity to build student and teacher confidence in their decisions should they come face-to-face with a violent intruder.

When asked whether the students he trains are ever fearful, Jennings said no. In fact, Jennings said that most of the students he talks to are cognizant of what’s happening in the world around them.

“We’ve come to realize that kids know more than we think they do,” Jennings said. “They’ll ask questions that are very pertinent and very real.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.