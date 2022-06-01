Syracuse Mets drop sixth straight with loss to Worcester

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels meet for Game 2 of this 3-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Yankees prediction and pick. The Yankees took the first game of the series 9-1 after a fast start from the offense. The Yankees got to Noah Syndergaard in the first inning as they scored four runs and then another in the second. Thor got hammered in his return to New York. On the other side, Jordan Montgomery pitched a gem as he tossed seven innings allowing just four hits and one run. His ERA is down to 3.04 on the season as the southpaw is making a name for himself this season. Game 2 should be a good one.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO