ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko responds to critics’ ‘scandalous’ claims

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBTdO_0fxPloDh00

Laura Sanko is lashing out at critics who say she only has her job at UFC because of her looks.

Sanko, a reporter, host and analyst for UFC, appeared on Blockasset’s “BLOCK Party ” podcast earlier this week.

“There is a whole contingent of people out there that think I got this job in some untoward and scandalous way,” Sanko said, as documented by MMA Junkie . “I can assure you that’s not how it happened.”

The 39-year-old Sanko fought as an amateur from 2010-12, and then won a professional fight at Invicta FC 4 in 2013. She began working in broadcasting, and ascended to the point where last year she was a color commentator for Dana White’s Contender Series .

“It’s a weird thing because on one hand, people will be like, ‘She only has this job because she looks a certain way.’ And then the next comment will be, ‘Oh, she looks a certain way, so there’s no way she could possibly have anything intelligent to say,’” Sanko said on the podcast. “Like anything, I’m learning to deal with it because it’s certainly something that’s ramped up more as the UFC has started to put me in these positions to have opinions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpiDs_0fxPloDh00
UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko opened up about her critics.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jjJck_0fxPloDh00
Laura Sanko interviews UFC president Dana White in 2021.
Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“But it helps that the people who sit next to me – the Anthony Smiths of the world, the Rashad Evans’s of the world, the Michael Bispings, the Paul Felders, the Daniel Cormiers – that I think people can sense they have a certain amount of respect for me and therefore the fans should, as well. I really owe a lot to my male co-workers who are making a spot for me at the table.”

She spoke about being referred to as a “trail blazer.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZaxvLHF9NY?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

“Every time someone says that word to me, it makes me want to tear up honestly,” Sanko said. “But then it also makes me … I don’t yet feel worthy of that. I want to be worthy of that. I do want to be that. I guess if I really sit back and go through my DMs, at some point I’m going to have to admit that there is an element of that. It’s just hard for me to use that word for myself.”

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Bellator MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Signing With WWE

Bellator MMA star “Master” Valerie Loureda is reportedly signing with WWE. According to Fightful Select, Loureda is expected to sign with WWE if she hasn’t already. As recently as mid-May, she was training at the WWE Performance Center. Loureda made a favorable impression on WWE officials and...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Rashad Evans
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Ripped By Former Colleague: Sports Media World Reacts

From an outside perspective, ESPN's Tony Kornheiser is a fun-loving sports enthusiast. However, that may not be an accurate description of the longtime PTI co-host. Norman Chad, one of Kornheiser's former colleagues, ripped Kornheiser in a recent interview. Chad used to appear on Pardon the Interruption, but was unexpectedly removed...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasting#Combat#Block Party#Invicta Fc 4#Zuffa Llc#Getty Images
mmanews.com

Henry Cejudo Explains The Only Way To Beat Jon Jones

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes there is only one path to defeating GOAT contender Jon Jones inside the Octagon. Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight king, has been out of action since a successful title defense against Dominick Reyes in 2020. Having vacated the gold soon after, “Bones” announced his intention to transition to heavyweight and pursue a second championship belt.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Between the Links: Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal, Pimblett vs. Leavitt for UFC London, UFC Vegas 56, PFL head scratchers

Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal appear to be on a collision course for a massive showdown, but is that the fight to make for both guys?. This week on an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss that idea, the stakes that would be involved, and the chances it happens. In addition, topics will include the UFC’s booking of Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 56 event headlined by Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, the latest with the PFL — including their new PPV model, Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd, and fighters who have competed in the regular season getting victories, yet still being considered alternates — and more.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 56 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight division will look to churn out another contender this Saturday (June 4, 2022) when Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 56, the latest ESPN+-streamed card, will also see Movsar Evloev attempt to punch his ticket to Featherweight contention at Dan Ige’s expense and Mike Trizano trade hands with Lucas Almeida in a potential war.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

UFC Fight Night ‘Ortega vs. Rodriguez’ main card to air on ABC

Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to ABC later this summer. The Las Vegas-based promotion announced that the main card for its July 16 event will air on ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. UFC Fight Night takes place at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., and is headlined by a featherweight showdown pitting Brian Ortega against Yair Rodriguez. The rest of the bout order for UFC on ABC 3 is currently unknown.
ELMONT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Paige Van Zant's AEW Debut Has Wrestling Fans Sounding Off

Paige VanZant made her All Elite Wrestling debut over the weekend, competing with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page in a six-person mixed tag team match against Tay Conti, Frankie Kazarian, and Sammy Guevara at Double or Northing. VanZant's team won the match, and she believed she put on a strong performance, as she told The Schmo.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Brian Ortega opens as a slight favorite over Yair Rodriguez in UFC Long Island main event

Brian Ortega has opened as a slight favorite over Yair Rodriguez for their July 16 UFC Long Island main event. Ortega and Rodriguez are set to meet on July 16 live on ABC in a crucial fight for the featherweight division. The winner could very well get a title shot and on paper, it seems like a close fight and the oddsmakers seem to agree. On Thursday, the opening odds were revealed and it saw Ortega as a slight -150 favorite with Rodriguez as a +130 underdog.
UFC
411mania.com

Dan Lambert on Potential Future MMA and Wrestling Crossovers

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently spoke to American Top Team founder and Men of the Year onscreen manager Dan Lambert on potential future crossovers between wrestling and MMA. Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently made her AEW in-ring debut last Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing. Below are some highlights.
COMBAT SPORTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy