Jersey City man charged for sexually assaulting girl, 14: prosecutor

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A Jersey City man was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he met at a light rail station in April, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Cashmere Mudayh, 36, was charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, officials said. He was arrested at his home and taken to the Hudson County jail pending his first court appearance.

The crime allegedly occurred on April 18 at his First Avenue apartment after he met the victim at a Jersey City Light Rail station.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.