ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Messi inspires Argentina to 3-0 Finalissima win over Italy

By ROB HARRIS
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pB8aw_0fxPlarX00

Energized at Wembley by Lionel Messi's assists, Argentina's players threw their superstar teammate in the air after he inspired them to a second title in a year.

National team success is finally coming for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, late in his trophy-filled club career.

Argentina collected the first Finalissima trophy on Wednesday by beating Italy 3-0 in a meeting of the South American and European champions, with Messi having helped Argentina win the Copa America last July for his first major title with the national team.

And judging by the two assists on his record-extending 161st Argentina appearance, there is no sign of the 34-year-old Messi slowing down with the chance to win a first World Cup title later this year.

“What we experienced here was beautiful,” Messi said. "We knew it was going to be a nice game and a nice setting in which to be champions.”

The opener was created by Messi’s solo brilliance taking him past Giovanni Di Lorenzo and the Argentina captain squared for Lautaro Martínez to slot past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 28th minute.

Martínez turned creator in first-half stoppage time by threading a pass through for Ángel Di María to chip Donnarumma, having got past Giorgio Chiellini. The 37-year-old Italy captain came off at halftime of his 117th and final international appearance.

The win was wrapped up in the fourth minute of stoppage time with Messi gaining possession on the halfway line and rampaging to the edge of the penalty area where he evaded Di Lorenzo's challenge to set up the substitute Paulo Dybala to strike low into the net.

It sealed a second trophy success at Wembley for Messi after the 2011 Champions League win with Barcelona over Manchester United. As they celebrated on the Wembley field, the Argentines threw Messi in the the air before catching him.

It was a painful return for the Italians to Wembley Stadium where they won Euro 2020 last year and as they face up to a second successive failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Argentina will head to Qatar in November with another trophy — one created as part of a UEFA-CONMEBOL partnership that challenges the global supremacy of FIFA.

The choice of London as the location for the game was vindicated by more than 87,000 packing into Wembley, with UEFA picking the stadium despite the unrest at the Euro 2020 final caused by England fans.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Argentina fans descend on Trafalgar Square in their THOUSANDS before Finalissima at Wembley against Euro 2020 champions Italy... with Lionel Messi and Co backed by huge following from South America

Argentina's loyal supporters found their voice hours before the first ever Finalissima match against Italy as fans flocked in their thousands to Trafalgar Square pre-match. The Central London meeting spot has become a popular haunt for football fans heading for the English capital and Argentina's fans made the square their own on Wednesday afternoon.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Uefa#Champions League#Argentina#Soccer#Sports#Finalissima#European
Yardbarker

Lionel Messi says Argentina are ready to take on anyone in bid for World Cup glory

Argentina beat Italy 3-0 in La Finalissima on Wednesday evening. It was a dominant display that served as a warning shot for the rest of Europe – this Argentina team are serious. Many have dismissed South America’s relevance to the modern game when it comes to international football but they will not do that any more.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Italy vs. Argentina live stream: Team news, TV channel, how to watch online, Finalissima start time, news

The champions of UEFA Euro 2020 will face the champions of Copa America 2021 in a new competition called the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions, also known as the Finalissima. Italy will play against Argentina at Wembley, where eleven months ago Roberto Mancini's side won Euro 2020 by beating England in the final after penalties. Argentina on the other hand, arrived at this match after winning the Copa America last summer against Brazil. Both tournaments were supposed to happen in 2020 but then they were postponed due to the pandemic.
MLS
CBS Sports

USMNT to play winner of Ukraine vs. Wales UEFA playoff in 2022 World Cup opener

Ukraine will face Wales for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a 3-1 win over Scotland at Hampden Park set up Sunday's playoff clash in Cardiff. Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk were on target for the Ukrainians on an emotional night in Glasgow as the country played its first competitive match since Russia's invasion earlier this year.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Spain slump to draw against Portugal after bright start

Luis Enrique’s time in charge of Spain has been very positive – but there has been a constant sense that his team are just one step off their very best, as we saw tonight. Tonight’s game was a perfect example – La Roja played the better football and were dominant for long stretches of the first half, but in the end they leave a home game in front of a noisy Andalusian crowd with just a draw.
SOCCER
Front Office Sports

Ukraine’s European Stars Could Seal 2nd-Ever WC Bid

Representing an embattled nation living under assault, Ukraine’s men’s national team arrived in Scotland for Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier fighting a lengthy domestic league layoff, underdog odds (+240), and a passionate home crowd. Now, after a cathartic, emotional 3-1 victory, the Ukrainians are just one win from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Romelu Lukaku injured as Netherlands trounce Belgium; France, Croatia lose, too

It’s not really an international “break” per se, since the club season is over, but even a pseudo-break wouldn’t be complete without players picking up injuries. And we didn’t have to wait too long during this two-week window of mostly Nations League pseudo-friendlies, with Romelu Lukaku going down with what looked like twisted ankle (or some sort of lower leg injury) in today’s match against the Netherlands.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Ronaldo, Portugal avoid loss; Spain disappointed in Nations League

Last year’s UEFA Nations League runner-up couldn’t get its 2022-23 tournament slate off to a winning start Thursday, as Spain conceded a late equalizer to Iberian rival Portugal in a 1-1 tie in Seville. With Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo watching from the bench, Álvaro Morata opened the scoring...
WORLD
FOX Sports

UEFA Nations League: Netherlands earn historic win at Belgium

If you’re going to wait 25 years to beat your longtime rival, you might as well do it in style. Not only did the Netherlands defeat European neighbor Belgium for the first time in a quarter-century on Friday, but they also routed them 4-1 in Brussels in both teams’ first match of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Neymar scores 2 as Brazil routs South Korea 5-1

SEOUL (AP) — A pair of Neymar penalties helped Brazil start its World Cup preparations with a comprehensive 5-1 win over South Korea in an international friendly on Thursday. English Premier League stars Richarlison, Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus were also on the scoresheet. It was a chastening evening for...
WORLD
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
63K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy