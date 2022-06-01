ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mike Trout on Tommy Pham’s fantasy football dig: ‘Every commissioner I know always gets booed’

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jg0Yh_0fxPlVOm00 Tommy Pham drags ‘worst commissioner’ Mike Trout into Joc Pederson feud

Finally, Mike Trout has addressed MLB’s fantasy football scandal involving Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson.

Trout spoke to reporters in the Bronx on Wednesday before the Angels play the Yankees.

“I ain’t talking about fantasy football,” Trout told reporters asking about the dustup, in which Pham slapped Pederson over a a perceived rule violation and slight in the league’s group chat.

“It’s just one of those things, everyone’s competitive,” Trout said. “Everyone loves fantasy football, who doesn’t? I think it’s you guys [the media] dragging it on. I talked to Tommy. I talked to Joc. Everybody that was part of it — just passionate about fantasy football.”

Pham was suspended three games for slapping Pederson before the Reds played the Giants last week. When he returned to baseball action, Pham slammed Trout as commissioner .

“Trout did a terrible job, man,” Pham said Tuesday. “Trout’s the worst commissioner in fantasy sports. Because he allowed a lot of sh-t to go on and he could’ve solved it all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4MIr_0fxPlVOm00
Mike Trout has addressed the Tommy Pham-Joc Pederson fantasy football scandal that he presided over as commissioner.
Joon Lee

Trout was asked if he was going to resign as commissioner of the fantasy football league, which reportedly has a $10,000 buy-in among its multiple MLB players.

“I haven’t made that decision — I don’t know,” Trout answered. “Every commissioner I know always gets booed.”

It’s a position Trout didn’t expect to be in — or even wanted to. It seems no one in the league wanted to be in charge of it.

Mike Trout on the Tommy Pham – Joc Pederson fantasy football story:

“We’re all passionate about fantasy football”

Mostly no comments about the league rule disagreements, said he is not sure if he will step down as commissioner

“All commissioners get booed” pic.twitter.com/7wjdS82cnz

— Joon Lee (@joonlee) June 1, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Nobody wanted to be commissioner, I didn’t want to be the f–king commissioner,” Pham said. “I’ve got other s–t to do. He didn’t want to do it; we put it on him. It was kind of our fault too, because we made him commissioner.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

8-Time MLB All-Star Infielder Expected To Be Released

Robinson Cano's brief stop with the San Diego Padres is expected to end. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to ask Cano to accept a minor-league option on Thursday. The 39-year-old second baseman would likely decline, making him a free agent a month after getting cut by the New York Mets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to another bizarre ejection

Another chapter in Major League Baseball’s greatest rivalry in 2022 — pitting the players and managers against the umpires — was written on Wednesday. The Oakland Athletics were hosting the Houston Astros. In the eighth inning, Oakland’s A.J. Puk was pitching against Houston’s Yordan Alvarez and threw what appeared to be strike three. Only, home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski called the pitch a ball. A’s manager Mark Kotsay argued the call, though he did stay in the dugout. Muchlinski did not take Kotsay’s objections lying down.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Bronx, NY
The Spun

Dianna Russini Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Telling Admission

Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL. "Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Tom Brady Names Defensive Back He Dislikes Playing The Most

"The Match" is about more than watching premier NFL athletes try their luck on the golf course. Wednesday night's tag-team faceoff pitting Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen gives viewers a chance to hear the quarterbacks talk shop. During the TNT event, each star passer...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Joon Lee
Person
Mike Trout
FanBuzz

Billy Bean Tragically Lost His Partner to AIDS Before Becoming a Gay MLB Pioneer

During a stretch of eight years, Billy Bean lost three people close to him. The first was his father in 1991 from a heart attack, which forced him to confront his sexuality and leave his wife. The third was his college baseball teammate at Loyola Marymount, Tim Layana, who was ejected from his Chevy Blazer in a car crash in 1999. The second? Well, the second was a story of pain, years-long suffering and an inability to come to terms with who exactly Billy Bean was.
MLB
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy